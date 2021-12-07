Police continue to investigate threats of violence at Mechanicsburg Middle School

Police said they are investigating possible threats involving a Mechanicsburg Middle School student in Upper Allen Township.

Upper Allen police said Monday in a news release they were made aware over the weekend that information was being disseminated through social media that a student had made threats of violence at the school building on an unspecified date.

An investigation was launched in cooperation with Mechanicsburg Borough Police and Mechanicsburg Area School District administrators. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police at 717-795-2445 or 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 717-850-8273 or by visiting online at www.upperallenpolice.com.

Mechanicsburg Area School District officials did not respond to a request from The Sentinel Monday for information regarding the incident and the district's policies on handling threats.

School district officials first released information about the alleged threat Sunday evening in an email to parents and guardians of middle school students. In that message, Middle School Principal Joel Yohn said the threat was reported by a family through the Safe2Say Something (www.safe2saypa.org) youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The program teaches youths and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially on social media, from people who may be a threat to themselves and others.

Use of the program allowed local police to begin an investigation into the legitimacy of the threat, Yohn wrote in his email Sunday. “I am glad to report that through the investigation, we are confident the allegation has been addressed.”

Yohn issued a follow-up message to parents and guardians Monday around 10 a.m. In that email, the principal wrote that additional details were continuing to come to light that are assisting the investigation.

“We are aware of the source of the alleged threat,” Yohn wrote. “We are confident that the interventions of the school and police are creating a safe environment for students and staff.”

The report of a threat at Mechanicsburg Middle School surfaced just days after a student opened fire at Oxford High School near Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 30. Four students were killed and seven people were injured in that shooting, including a teacher.

Mechanicsburg Area School District Superintendent Mark Leidy made a reference to that incident in a follow-up email he sent Monday around noon while assuring parents that the student being investigated was not in school that day.

"There is no doubt that these situations bring rise to angst, particularly in light of recent events in our nation," Leidy wrote. "While it is human nature to draw comparisons, it is important to know that anytime we have a situation involving a threat, students for whom we have concern do not attend school during an investigation. During investigations, we are also thankful for the cooperation and openness we receive from families and students.

"While there are details of investigations that we cannot share, and we acknowledge that can be frustrating, we recognize the importance of sharing what we can with you. We continue to be confident the possibility of any imminent threat associated with this matter has been adequately addressed. We want to reiterate that individuals of concern do not attend school during an investigation, which in this case, is currently ongoing.

"The district has dedicated numerous personnel working alongside law enforcement to further our efforts. The purpose of the investigation is to separate facts from rumors to determine what actually occurred. This is particularly important when social media interactions contain a mixture of facts and misinformation."

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.