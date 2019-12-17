{{featured_button_text}}

Don’t be alarmed this winter if you see a bison behind the wheel on a plow truck clearing snow from the Holly Pike.

The Carlisle High School mascot is only there to illustrate a point about safe driving.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has an outreach program called Paint the Plow where students are invited to paint a snowplow blade with original artwork to represent their school.

The state agency contacted Carlisle High School earlier this year, said Ashley Gogoj, art program chair for the Carlisle Area School District. Gogoj encouraged students in the National Art Honors Society to take on the project.

The first step was for the art students to develop a conceptual design that incorporated the program theme of “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” They came up with an image that depicts the front hooves of a bison holding the steering wheel of a vehicle that was stopped to yield for students disembarking from a school bus.

The point of view of the design is from the backseat of the vehicle looking past the dashboard and out the front windshield. The message “The bison drives slow in ice and snow!” is printed in bold letters across the top of the plow blade.

The process

Twelve students were involved in a process that included preparing the metal surface for a sketch of the design, applying a base layer of paint and then touching up the image with details.

When the plow blade surface had more area than anticipated, the students adjusted the design with renditions of landmarks that illustrate the Carlisle area including the Old Courthouse on the Square.

“It was a really short window,” Gogoj said. “They dropped it off during the first week of October. We had to get it done by the third week of October.”

Gogoj has been informed that plow blade will be deployed this winter to clear snow from Route 34. The acrylic paint used is called Nova Color and is left over from the Color Carlisle mural project, Gogoj said.

She said that aside from durable paint, the plow blade surface was varnished so the image should stay intact for a long time.

