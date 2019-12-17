Don’t be alarmed this winter if you see a bison behind the wheel on a plow truck clearing snow from the Holly Pike.
The Carlisle High School mascot is only there to illustrate a point about safe driving.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has an outreach program called Paint the Plow where students are invited to paint a snowplow blade with original artwork to represent their school.
The state agency contacted Carlisle High School earlier this year, said Ashley Gogoj, art program chair for the Carlisle Area School District. Gogoj encouraged students in the National Art Honors Society to take on the project.
The first step was for the art students to develop a conceptual design that incorporated the program theme of “Don’t Rush in Ice and Slush.” They came up with an image that depicts the front hooves of a bison holding the steering wheel of a vehicle that was stopped to yield for students disembarking from a school bus.
The point of view of the design is from the backseat of the vehicle looking past the dashboard and out the front windshield. The message “The bison drives slow in ice and snow!” is printed in bold letters across the top of the plow blade.
The process
Twelve students were involved in a process that included preparing the metal surface for a sketch of the design, applying a base layer of paint and then touching up the image with details.
When the plow blade surface had more area than anticipated, the students adjusted the design with renditions of landmarks that illustrate the Carlisle area including the Old Courthouse on the Square.
“It was a really short window,” Gogoj said. “They dropped it off during the first week of October. We had to get it done by the third week of October.”
Gogoj has been informed that plow blade will be deployed this winter to clear snow from Route 34. The acrylic paint used is called Nova Color and is left over from the Color Carlisle mural project, Gogoj said.
She said that aside from durable paint, the plow blade surface was varnished so the image should stay intact for a long time.
No. 5 - A drone named Dru
Being an education reporter has been an education. That suits me just fine. One reason why I enjoy journalism is I learn something new most every day and I get to share a lot of it with my readers. So when the Carlisle school board discussed amending the trespassing policy to include drones that got me thinking about researching and writing a whole package on Drones and Education. The more I explored the topic, the more I got drawn in by the details surrounding the policies on drone use and the potential applications of this technology in education. The most ambitious project involved DRU, the Disaster Relief Unit assembled by two Red Land High School seniors. The ingenuity of the students was impressive making A Drone Named DRU one of my favorite stories of 2019.
No. 4 - Murder remains a mystery
I have always been a fan of such TV crime shows as CSI, Law and Order and Criminal Minds. As a writer, this fandom has morphed into a fascination for True Crime and a quest to uncover lost or forgotten history.
One reason why I enjoy writing is the challenge of piecing together the many parts of a puzzle that gradually become a story. The unsolved murder of Hazel Myers has been on my radar for years as one puzzle that defies a solution.
No. 3 - Age just a number to oldest worker
I’m a huge World War II history buff. My passion for this period in history has taken me all the way to Omaha Beach in Normandy. To me, the war years are not the distant past but a reminder of what we are capable of as a nation and a people when there is common ground and unity of purpose.
Back then, everyone young and old had a part to play in the ultimate victory over the Axis. That everyone included a feisty woman from Churchtown who, at age 84, volunteered to work 48 hours a week at the C.H. Masland & Sons plant in Carlisle.
No. 2 - Newville area man composes song about Babes in the Woods
My degree from Shippensburg University is in journalism and music literature. Looking back, it would have made more sense to go with a minor that was more useful to my stock and trade like government or English but hey, I was hooked on all forms of music after a basic music appreciation course.
Rarely, do I get the chance to write about two of my biggest passions in life – history and music. Besides, it was a pleasure to piece together a feature story on Christian Witmer, a talented young songwriter and storyteller.
No. 1 - CV graduate humbled by awarding of Air Force Cross for Valor
It’s always a pleasure to talk to one of our soldiers and get their war stories. These men and women carry around memories like battle scars or badges of honor. My love for all things history began with interviewing veterans while working at The Sentinel and during my two prior jobs in the field.