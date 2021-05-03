Planning for a prom - with guidelines

“Certainly, there was some doubt,” said Dave Harris, principal of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. “But as winter turned to spring and the vaccine became more available and [case] numbers dropped, we could begin to plan for something for the students.”

By mid-March, the Mechanicsburg Class of 2021 was told that a “prom-like” event is being planned “with some traditional aspects and some newer ones,” Harris said.

As for Big Spring, the pivot point that made its prom closer to reality was the decision in March to return high school students to in-person instruction four days a week starting on April 12, Principal Bill August said. “We weighed a lot of factors. We want to try to get it as close as possible to a regular prom but still have the [COVID] protocols in place.

While conditions have improved, the pandemic is still out there demanding vigilance. “It requires everyone pitching in to do their part,” August said.