Pensions board votes to raise rates for 94K school employees

If the Legislature does not change the law and the higher employee contribution rates do not take effect, taxpayers will be on the hook for the cash. The system will not say how much money is at stake.

The board last month revealed that it was investigating a consultant’s calculation about the fund’s investment performance last year. The board has not named the consultant that made the error.

The original calculation — 6.38% growth over the nine years ending last June 30 — was slightly above a 6.36% growth threshold, thus protecting school employees hired after 2011 from seeing a higher risk-sharing contribution rate kick in next July 1.

Following a review, the board on Monday night said the consultant and a separate firm told the board that the actual nine-year performance figure was 6.34%, thus triggering a risk-sharing provision in law that requires employee contribution rates to rise.

If the higher rates take effect, most of those 94,000 school employees would see their contribution rate rise by 0.5% of their salary. A smaller number of them would see their contribution rate rise by 0.75% of their salary.