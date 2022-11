Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how Midstate school districts performed

The Pennsylvania Department of Education Monday released results from the 2021–22 school year administration of state–level assessments.

Participation and achievement data have been added to the Future Ready PA Index, a reporting system for presenting school–level data across a range of indicators, such as English language acquisition, career readiness, access to advanced coursework, and regular attendance. The index is organized by school district and can be reached at futurereadypa.org/.

Results posted on the website include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessments for grades 3 through 8 and end–of–course Keystone Exams administered in middle and high school depending on when students take the corresponding subject.

Assessments must be administered in–person, which has affected assessment participation rates across the state over the past three years.

“Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre–pandemic levels,” acting state Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said. “However, student performance is generally improving year–over–year and schools across Pennsylvania are working overtime to accelerate learning and meet students where they are at as we emerge from the pandemic.

“We know that assessments show point–in–time data that does not reflect the full scope of learning happening in classrooms across the commonwealth,” he said. “We expect student performance will continue to improve as students and educators proceed with a more normalized, uninterrupted year of in–person learning.”

Below are test results showing percentage of students who graded proficient or advanced on Pennsylvania State Assessments for the five school districts in The Sentinel coverage area:

Big Spring School District

Big Spring High School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 48.7%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 70.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 11.5%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Big Spring Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 62.4%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 31.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 61.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mount Rock Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 62.5%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 51.9%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 81.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Newville Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 61.1%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 53.5%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 85%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Oak Flat Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 64.4%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 58.8%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 89.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Carlisle Area School District

Bellaire Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 56.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 40%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 76.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Carlisle High School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 66%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 54.9%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 30.4%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Crestview Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 61.4%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 41.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 81.5%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Hamilton Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 51.5%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 34.7%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 60%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Lamberton Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 63.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 31.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 57.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Letort Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 57%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 44.6%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 61.5%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mooreland Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 70.3%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 55%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 86.8%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mount Holly Springs Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 39.1%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 22%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 63.3%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

North Dickinson Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 63.6%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 48.7%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 75.9%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Wilson Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 56.1%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 22.1%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 50.3%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Cumberland Valley School District

Cumberland Valley High School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 82.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 78.3%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 63.8%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Eagle View Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced –75.9 %

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1 %

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 42.5%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 68.6%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Green Ridge Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 79.1%

Statewide average –54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1 %

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 72.7%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 90.5%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Hampden Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 78.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 68%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 90.8%

Statewide average – 54.5%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Middlesex Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 51.1%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 42.1%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 70.8%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Monroe Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 69.6%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 59.9%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 86.2%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mountain View Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 77.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 52.6%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 76.3%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Shaull Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 75.3%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 65.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 86.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Silver Spring Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 74.2%

Statewide average – 54.1 %

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 61.4%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 94%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Sporting Hill Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 73.5%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 58.3%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 87.2%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Winding Creek Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 77.1%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 64.6%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 83.9%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mechanicsburg Area School District

Broad Street Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 64.9%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 55.4%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Elmwood Academy

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 61.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 42.9%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 82.2%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Kindergarten Academy

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 80.4%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 73.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 58.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Mechanicsburg Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 69.2%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 29.8%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 57.8%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Northside Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 62.1%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 51.5%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Shepherdstown Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 53.7%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 56.7%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Upper Allen Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 57.8%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 55.2%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

South Middleton School District

Boiling Springs High School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – Insufficient sample

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 77.5%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 83.3%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Iron Forge Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 68.3%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 62.7%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 86.1%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

W.G. Rice Elementary School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – Data does not apply

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%

Yellow Breeches Middle School

English Language Arts/Literature

Percent proficient or advanced – 67%

Statewide average – 54.1%

Statewide 2030 goal – 81.1%

Mathematics/Algebra

Percent proficient or advanced – 33%

Statewide average – 35.7%

Statewide 2030 goal – 71.8%

Science/Biology

Percent proficient or advanced – 54.5%

Statewide average – 54.4%

Statewide 2030 goal – 83%