Pennsylvania school leaders to state: We need more help

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s existing reopening guidance for schools is too vague, and superintendents and school boards need more specifics from the state Department of Health about how to do it safely, a superintendents group said Monday following a call with Wolf administration officials.

The superintendents asked for more concrete recommendations from the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf as they make decisions on how, and whether, to welcome students back to the classroom this fall, including what to do if a teacher or student tests positive for the coronavirus.

“No tools have been given to school districts. Guidelines are best practices and suggestions and ideas. They are not specific recommendations,” said Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

Many school boards across the state plan to vote on their reopening plans in the next week or two, and public meetings held to discuss the details have shown the public to be deeply divided on how to proceed.

DiRocco said superintendents and school board members are being asked to make public health decisions for which they have no training or expertise.