 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pennsylvania launching free school breakfast program

  • 0
030714.School.Breakfast.5.jpg (copy)

Fat free milk is one of the items the students that participate in the school breakfast program at Hamilton Elementary School drink for breakfast.

 Jason Malmont/The Sentinel

HARRISBURG — More than 1.7 million public and private school students in Pennsylvania will be able to get breakfast for free under a plan that will begin next month and run through the school year, officials announced Friday.

The $21.5 million plan will be paid for with money from the previous year's School Food Services General Fund appropriation. Schools that participate in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs will receive support from the program.

The pandemic-era federal aid that made school meals available for free to all public school students ended this past school year, despite a push in Congress to extend it. In Pennsylvania, officials say breakfast consumption under the free meals program increased by 16%, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Nationwide, other states have adopted legislation to provide free meals regardless of income level.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Abdication, divorce, racism: Queen Elizabeth's crises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News