Pennsylvania Department of Education announces additional guidance for schools

• All schools – including private, parochial, and institutions of higher education – are required to close.

What staff may schools deem essential?

• These decisions should be made locally, in the context of school and community needs.

• Examples of essential responsibilities may include, but are not limited to, school administration, food preparation and distribution, information technology, and continuity of operations (e.g., payroll, and building operations).

What are the consequences for districts/schools that don’t meet the 180-day/hours (990/900/450) requirements?

• PDE will not penalize districts/schools that fail to meet the minimum 180-day/hours (990/900/450) requirements as a result of COVID-19 response efforts.

• PDE will provide a simplified form that districts/schools can use to report any shortfall in days or hours.

How will students access meals while schools are closed?

• Pennsylvania sought and received approval from the Federal government to allow schools the option to distribute meals at no cost while schools are closed.