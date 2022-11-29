Penn State president recommends uniting law schools, making Carlisle the primary location

Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday recommended that the school reunite its law schools and make Carlisle the primary location.

Currently Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park are two separately accredited law schools. Under Bendapudi's recommendation, Dickinson Law's Dean Danielle Conway would lead the united school, which would be called Penn State Dickinson Law.

Penn State has also canceled the dean search for Penn State Law, given the recommendation.

Further details about how the reunification would look are not currently known, including the impact on the Penn State Dickinson Law campus in Carlisle.

"With an extremely competitive marketplace for legal education and nine law schools in Pennsylvania, the university’s current two-law-school model is not the best approach for achieving excellence in legal education," the university said in a news release. "Ultimately, concentrating its resources on a single school would allow the University to build a stronger law school."

The university expects there would be significant savings over time with the recommended changes.

Although the board of trustees would need to approve the reunification — a vote Bendapudi hopes will occur around summer/fall — the American Bar Association would also need to voice its approval, which Bendapudi acknowledged could potentially take two or three years, The Centre Daily Times in State College reported.

Matthew Schuyler, chair of the board of trustees, already voiced support in a written statement. “The board supports the consideration of reuniting our two law schools into one, as this outcome would likely enhance the university’s legal education offerings, while helping to achieve the broader goal of being effective stewards of our resources,” he said in a news release.

The university said Bendapudi will convene and instruct a panel to study and then recommend options consistent with the objective to unify the schools. The panel will include representation from students, faculty, staff and alumni of both law schools and will be chaired by Conway while Penn State Law incoming acting interim dean Victor Romero will serve as the panel's vice chair.

The panel will also seek input from the University Faculty Senate, and the recommendation will go before the Board of Trustees. No change to staffing will be made until the panel makes its final recommendation at the end of the spring semester.

The university said it is committed to supporting all current students, as well as students enrolling in fall 2023 semester.

“Both Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Law have been successful in delivering their outstanding programs of legal education since their separate accreditation; however, it’s clear that bringing Penn State’s two law schools back together as one is the best way to serve law students and, I believe, the right path forward for legal education, including teaching, scholarship, service and community, at Penn State,” Bendapudi said.

Dickinson School of Law is the oldest law school in the state, founded in 1834. The law school began a merger process with Penn State in 1997. In 2003, Penn State University officials floated the idea of moving the law school outright from Carlisle to the main campus. That plan was rejected before the law school's board of governors approved the dual-campus option in February 2005 in a 20-14 vote.

Penn State opened the University Park campus in 2006 and used a two-campus law school until their separation in 2014. In 2012, Penn State had looked at the idea of requiring first-year law school students to attend school at University Park, but that idea received pushback from local officials, as well as from then governor Tom Corbett. At the time, then Penn State Dean Philip McConnaughay said the plan had been made to combat Dickinson Law's shrinking pool of student applications and to help improve their overall national ranking.

In the latest ranking of law schools by the Princeton Review, Dickinson Law was ranked among the Best Law Schools for 2022, but Penn State Law did not make the list.