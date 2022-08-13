Penn State Dickinson Law receives $500,000 grant to develop anti-racism book series, workshop

The Antiracist Development Institute of Penn State Dickinson Law recently received a $500,000 grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

The grant will be used to support an eight-to-10-volume book series and development workshops to create more equitable academic and professional communities within legal education and the law profession which are committed to anti-racism, according to a news release from the school.

“Penn State Dickinson Law has recognized the need for comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion in educational and administrative spaces, from admissions to alumni support,” said Claire Poelking, a MacArthur program officer. “ADI moves beyond performative diversity to disrupt systemic injustices, with a focus on oppression rooted in racist policies, practices or arts.

“We are proud to support Dickinson Law in the development and demonstrations of a novel systems-based approach that situates structural antiracist reform within legal institutions,” she said. “Our hope is that its replicable model will also benefit other educational entities and nonprofit organizations.”

ADI Program Manager TaWanda Hunter Stallworth is developing course content while working with systems designers and chapter contributors on the book series.

The grant confirms the shared public interest in using design thinking to address antiracism, Stallworth said. “We’re having great conversations. It’s fantastic to hear people talking about systemic equity in a very intentional way.”

The ADI will build on concepts and information presented throughout the book series, titled “Building an Antiracist Law School, Legal Academy, and Legal Profession.” The book series will provide those institutions with a starting blueprint that will develop out of different stages of systems design and design thinking.

“We do not claim to be able to solve all of the problems caused by systemic racism,” Stallworth said. “We are helping people and the organizations and institutions they work in to think about how to solve them.”

Dickinson Law has more than doubled its percentage of faculty of color and students of color by approaching hiring, retention and admissions in new ways, according to a press release.

The grant from the MacArthur Foundation brings the total investment in ADI by institutions and private donors to over $2 million since its launch in November 2021.