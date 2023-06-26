Come July 1, Penn State Dickinson Law will welcome a new associate dean for academic affairs, the institution announced Monday.

The title will be new for Jeffrey A. Dodge, but he's already a familiar face at the law school.

Dodge previously served as the associate dean for academic and student services and will continue to hold his role as assistant professor of law and Joseph H. Goldstein faculty scholar, Penn State Dickinson Law said in a news release.

“My hope is to serve Dickinson Law’s academic mission through strong collaboration, inclusive communication and forward-thinking planning," he said. "I also aspire to bring the same compassion and heart I extend to our students to the faculty and staff I will work with on academic matters."

Dodge's nearly 18 years of legal education experience include oversight of law school and university-level student services officers, international programs, admissions, academic successes and career services, the release said. He has also presented on topics related to family and educational law and LGBTQ+ rights.

The law school said Dodge has also previously served as the chair of three sections of the Association of American Law Schools, an American Bar Association accreditation site inspector, a member of the Law School Admission Council and three appointments as the director of the Council on Legal Education Opportunity Pre-Law Summer Institute.

"I am thrilled that Dean Dodge is taking over the role of associate dean for academic affairs," Dickinson Law Dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law Danielle M. Conway said. "We have worked closely together over the last four years and I know that he will continue to enhance the law school community."

Dodge will replace Amy C. Gaudion who held the role for six years, the release said. Gaudion has been with the institution since 2007 and will continue to serve as a professor.