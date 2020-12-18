 Skip to main content
Penn State delays in-person start of spring semester for all campuses
Penn State delays in-person start of spring semester for all campuses

Trickett Hall at Penn State Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle will not host in-person instruction at least through Feb. 12.

Penn State officials announced Friday that all campuses, including Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle, will use a full-remote learning model to start the 2021 spring semester.

Remote classes will start on Jan. 19 and run until Feb. 12. In-person classes are expected to resume on Feb. 15 across all campus locations, though that date could change based on health and safety factors and guidance from the state.

As scheduled, the university's 15-week semester will end on April 30, with finals week following from May 3 to May 7.

“While we know this creates a number of challenges for our community, we are very concerned with the current outlook across the country and the commonwealth and believe this is the most responsible way to begin our semester," Penn State President Eric J. Barron said.

"Shifting to a remote start has been a scenario we have been preparing for by building flexibility into every level of our operations in order to prioritize our students’ academic achievement."

University officials said the decision to delay in-person classes was made following continuous monitoring of national, state and local COVID-19 trends. The decision to shift to a remote start for the beginning of the semester was made in consultation with state health officials; faculty experts in epidemiology, infectious disease, medicine and public health; and the Board of Trustees.

“Students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus, off-campus locations, and group dwellings (e.g., apartments and fraternities) during the four weeks of the remote period,” the university said in a news release. “However, the university recognizes many students live off-campus in the communities surrounding Penn State campuses and must return for work-related reasons and other important circumstances. Off-campus students who are returning to their campus community before Feb. 15 are required to be tested before their arrival."

Housing during remote learning

Penn State officials offered the following housing information for on and off-campus students:

Residence halls and campus dining facilities will not be reopened for normal operation during the remote-learning period (beyond the facilities that are already in use). Students who live on campus should not come back to campus to collect belongings during the remote period. For students who need to retrieve essential belongings, arrangements for temporary access may be made depending on circumstances. Students should contact their campus housing office.

Students remaining on campus during winter break: The university will work with students, including international students, who are living on campus through the winter break to make a special visit or housing arrangements if needed through the remote learning period. Students should contact their campus housing office.

Students who need housing during the remote period: The university also will work with students, including international students, who cannot make alternative housing arrangements and must return to campus during the remote learning period due to extenuating and/or compelling circumstances, to make a special visit or housing arrangements. Students should contact their campus housing office.

