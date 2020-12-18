Penn State delays in-person start of spring semester for all campuses

Penn State officials announced Friday that all campuses, including Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle, will use a full-remote learning model to start the 2021 spring semester.

Remote classes will start on Jan. 19 and run until Feb. 12. In-person classes are expected to resume on Feb. 15 across all campus locations, though that date could change based on health and safety factors and guidance from the state.

As scheduled, the university's 15-week semester will end on April 30, with finals week following from May 3 to May 7.

“While we know this creates a number of challenges for our community, we are very concerned with the current outlook across the country and the commonwealth and believe this is the most responsible way to begin our semester," Penn State President Eric J. Barron said.

"Shifting to a remote start has been a scenario we have been preparing for by building flexibility into every level of our operations in order to prioritize our students’ academic achievement."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}