The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors Thursday announced that it voted unanimously to freeze tuition for state system universities for the fifth year in a row.

With the decision, tuition for in-state undergraduate students will be flat for six consecutive years (from the 2018-19 school year to 2023-24).

According to a news release from Shippensburg University, tuition would be 21% higher today if it had kept pace with inflation.

"We are committed to providing an affordable and superior education at Shippensburg University," said Charles E. Patterson, president of Shippensburg University. "Our students are our top priority, and this freeze in tuition demonstrates our commitment to access and affordability for all students. We are grateful for the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro and their continued support of our mission."

The latest Pennsylvania budget includes an increase of $33 million, or 6%, to state universities, and SU said that in the last two years, the state has increased funding by $108 million, or nearly 23%, with PASSHE receiving $85.6 million in 2023-24 - up from $477.5 million in 2021-22.