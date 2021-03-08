Brad Grenoble’s question for the Carlisle school board was simple.

The father of two students at Crestview Elementary School in the school district, Grenoble was among the parents who vented frustration over the hybrid model during a school board meeting in late February.

“Come March 15, my first-grader will be able to go to school four days a week, but my third-grader will not,” he said. “Now I have kids going every which way, which is going to be a scheduling nightmare on our end. Has there been any consideration for families that have multiple kids at the same school?”

Those are the types of questions facing school administrators across the Midstate as they tackle the challenge of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the school districts in Cumberland County have used at least a hybrid model for their classes since the start of the 2020-21 school year, including splitting students into groups that each attend class two days a week.

Some districts returned kindergarten and elementary students to four days a week of in-person classes earlier this school year, and now school districts are being pushed to deliver even more — balancing safety with better learning experiences and less of a burden on parents who can’t be home due to jobs.

And there just aren’t simple answers.

Carlisle is planning for that option for grades K through 2 this month, with grades 3-5 following shortly after that.

In the past, Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said that one obstacle to fully in-person instruction is that most elementary schools within the district are older with classrooms too small to accommodate the social distancing protocols tied to COVID-19.

Grenoble said he saw that as an excuse for not acting earlier in the school year.

“I think that all school districts in this area are experiencing some of the same classroom challenges as Carlisle,” he said, questioning why some of those districts were able to bring their students back more than two days a week. The hybrid model is putting a severe strain on his household, he said.

Between six to eight hours is spent each day completing, reviewing and correcting assignments teachers post on the Seesaw learning management system, Grenoble told board members. He said the family spends more than $900 per month on child care and recently submitted paperwork to switch to a private school in the fall because it would be cheaper than public school.

Brink of exhaustion

Coping with the hybrid model is a battle Adrianne Vaughn never expected to fight. The mother of a fourth-grader in the Carlisle school district, she said she is worried the ripple effects could affect her daughter for years.

Since Sept. 8, she estimates that her child has had classroom instruction the equivalent of 28 days. This includes the period over the holidays and into late January when the school district went fully remote due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“She started this school year almost three months behind,” Vaughn said, referring to the fallout from the shutdown of schools last spring. “When they finally started learning grade appropriate material, schools were shut down again. I question where she would be academically in a normal school year.

“Our children are suffering,” Vaughn said. “They are lacking motivation, self-discipline and time management skills. They are missing their friends and normalcy. It’s time for this administration to move forward with in-person instruction multiple days. Other school districts have been managing with full in-person enrollment and have been [doing that] the entire school year.”

Vaughn called on Carlisle administrators to look at what other districts are doing and not reinvent the wheel. She told board members that many Carlisle families are on the brink of exhaustion brought on by the demands of a fully hybrid schedule.

“We no longer have the strength to lift up our children when they break down in tears because they don’t understand a new concept, haven’t seen their friends or are struggling with solitary online work,” Vaughn said. “It’s forcing parents to become teachers on subjects they know little about. It’s a constant mental and emotional tug of war between advocating for our children while maintaining compassion and understanding for their teachers.”

Teachers

Susan Stiltner had a different opinion of teachers. The mother of a high school junior in the Carlisle school district, she said online instruction has become a joke for some students who block out their screens to play with their smart phones.

“My husband has been working in the restaurant industry this whole pandemic,” Stiltner said. “I’ve always asked what makes teachers any different. Honestly, why are we doing this? It’s because the teachers’ unions want us to do it. We’re being led by that. It’s unacceptable. I think we really need to get our big boy’s pants and big girl’s pants on and go out there and teach.”

Ellie Park, an English teacher at Carlisle High School and the current president of the Carlisle Area Education Association, said 40 to 50 teachers routinely log on to virtual school board meetings.

“We fully support parents sharing their opinions and expressing themselves,” Park said. “I think there were a couple parents who made remarks that teachers were not teaching right now. Teachers were hurt by those comments because we’re actually working harder this year than ever before.”

Prior to COVID-19, Park said most Carlisle High School teachers taught five classroom sections per day. Like many districts in the hybrid model, Carlisle divided its student body into two groups that alternate between in-person and remote instruction. This was done to reduce the number of students in the building to facilitate social distancing protocols.

However, the hybrid model has effectively doubled the workload of teachers who now have to teach students every day using both in-person and remote techniques of instruction. All the while, they have to coordinate the lesson plan for each section to make sure that students in both groups are progressing at the same pace. On top of that, many teachers are parents themselves with the same kind of challenges and responsibilities at home.

Opinions vary

“I’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of teachers — tearful, anxious, frustrated teachers,” Park said. “Every conversation had in common a love for students, a worry for students, a concern for students. How am I going to help my kids through this? While we are all in the midst of a crisis right now, I don’t think there’s a single teacher in the district who isn’t deeply and profoundly vested in students this year.

“We’re all desperate to get back to regular teaching,” Park said, adding that opinions vary widely among the union membership. There are those who favor a fully remote option because of their high risk of COVID complications and because they enjoyed the time over the winter when they saw their students every day on Zoom.

None of the alternatives to fully in-person are ideal at this point, Park said. Many teachers view the hybrid model as a necessary balance between the need for safety and the need for some kind of classroom interaction.

Opinions vary so widely among its membership that CAEA has no stance on the district plan to return K-2 students to fully in-person four days a week, Park said. “We asked for transparency from the administration in terms of policies, procedures and timeline and the continuation of safety measures.”

For the most part, the administration delivered, but Spielbauer has made it clear that bringing back the K-2 students would mean the district will no longer be able to maintain social distancing within some classrooms. In some cases, students will be spaced within two to three feet of each other in densities similar to pre-COVID levels, Spielbauer said Thursday. Using COVID relief funds, the district has bought plastic barriers to place between desks.

“We are hopeful it will be a successful and safe return for the kiddos and the teachers,” Park said.

The struggle

While much of the focus has been on returning elementary students to in-person instruction, the parents of secondary students also face issues with the hybrid model.

Most Midstate districts have said returning middle and high school students to full-time in-person classes may not be possible this school year.

“The cure is worse than the disease,” said Amy Swartz, who has a teenage son enrolled in the district. “I can just see the change in him. I’m concerned about mental wellness for all our students. They need to be back in school. They need to have the routine of seeing their friends and their teachers. I never thought I would hear my son be so sad about having a snow day when he was supposed to go to school.”

Marc Lindsay said his son, a Carlisle High School sophomore, is struggling with making course selections for his junior year. “I don’t know what to tell him,” Lindsay said.

“Yes, we got to be cautious,” Lindsay said. “We got to figure things out, but it’s taking too long. These are things that we are way behind on. It should have been done earlier.”

Since the start of the year, both Cumberland Valley and South Middleton school districts have offered in-person instruction to elementary students five days a week.

The districts are different in size and scope. Cumberland Valley enrolls about 10,000 students in 11 buildings serving multiple townships. South Middleton has a much smaller enrollment with four buildings contained to South Middleton Township. Both districts operate their secondary schools on a hybrid schedule.

For Cumberland Valley, large class sizes and the sheer volume of students per building make it extremely difficult for the district to return grades 6-12 to fully in-person instruction during the pandemic.

Class sizes of 30-plus students are common in Cumberland Valley where the high school has 3,000 students and the two middle schools combine for another 2,450 students, Superintendent David Christopher said.

In-person instruction works at the elementary schools because Cumberland Valley and South Middleton use a cohort method where students stay together with the same teacher the whole day to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

However, in middle school, classrooms are grouped by teams that increase the risk of students intermixing. South Middleton tries to minimize the spread by rotating teachers in and out of each classroom instead of having students circulate in the hallways.

If that’s not complicated enough, every high school student in every district has his or her own schedule of classes that change with every period. As a result, it is virtually impossible to control the intermixing of students within a high school, South Middleton Superintendent Matthew Strine said. Because they are more independent, older students fare better with the remote instruction part of hybrid learning, he said.

“We know that little kids are going to have to have someone with them,” Christopher said. “We also had child care concerns. We knew we didn’t have a surplus of options for families. At the end of the day, we just couldn’t do the middle school and high school in the same format as the elementary schools. It wasn’t feasible.”

Both districts had parents inquire about when secondary students could return to in-person instruction more than two days a week. More often than not, the concern was specific to the ability of that student to stay engaged and to be successful.

Most parents in Cumberland Valley understand the complexities that would be involved in trying to operate the high school and the middle schools fully in-person in the middle of the pandemic, Christopher said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

