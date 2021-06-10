Parents push Mechanicsburg school board for removal of mask mandate

Mechanicsburg Area School District administrators advised parents at a school board meeting Tuesday that the district can’t lift Gov. Tom Wolf’s standing mask mandates for unvaccinated people because it doesn’t have authority to do so.

During a public comment period at Tuesday’s virtual meeting, a dozen or so parents spoke out against the district following the state’s current state mask mandate, with some “imploring” the board to take action “right now” regarding summer activities and the upcoming school year.

Many said they couldn’t wait until the board next meets in August for action because it affects where their children attend school next year.

Superintendent Mark Leidy addressed those concerns online Tuesday via a Zoom platform, saying that it’s too early at this point for the district to make decisions based on what circumstances could be in August, but adding, “I believe the direction we’re heading in now could lead to (no masks).”

“There are some districts that voted to eliminate masks and they were contacted by the (state) Department of Education that they don’t have the authorities to do this,” Leidy said.