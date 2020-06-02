Parade for Boiling Springs Bubblers graduates planned for Friday

The Class of 2020 officers will lead the parade, followed by the valedictorian, salutatorian and those members of the class who wish to participate. Local police and fire personnel will be on hand to direct traffic.

Organizers are requesting that only one student ride in each vehicle unless there are multiple graduates from the same family.

Seniors are being encouraged to decorate their vehicle and to attach their graduation yard sign to the driver’s side door for easy identification during the parade.

Seniors who participate can either wear their graduation gown, a senior class T-shirt or a T-shirt from the college or branch of military service they plan to enter. Organizers are not encouraging the graduates to wear their caps because it may distract their visions while driving.

Two district school buses will be participating in the parade. The buses are for any student that does not have access to a vehicle or cannot drive themselves. They would still need to get a ride to Kohl’s at the beginning of the parade and be picked up at the end of the parade in the middle school parking lot. Those planning to ride on the school buses may bring their yard signs with them to decorate the buses prior to the parade.