Parade for Boiling Springs Bubblers graduates planned for Friday
Boiling Springs High School

Parade for Boiling Springs Bubblers graduates planned for Friday

South Middleton School District

An aerial view of Boiling Springs High School and its facilities.

 Michael Bupp, The Sentinel

A car parade has been organized for this Friday at 5 p.m. to celebrate members of the Boiling Springs High School Class of 2020.

South Middleton School District has teamed up with the Boiling Springs Alumni Association to time the event early enough for the seniors to return home by 7 p.m. so they could view their virtual graduation online with family members.

Seniors interested in participating in the parade should arrive at the Kohl’s store parking lot at 226 Westminster Drive between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. During that time, vehicles will be lined up for the parade route.

At 5 p.m., the parade will cross Westminster Drive before turning left onto Forge Road. From there, it will travel down Front Street, up Bucher Hill, then left on Rt. 174 before turning right at the Boiling Springs Tavern. The parade will then turn left to enter the main school district campus before dispersing at Springville Road.

Alumni association members are encouraging the public to line the parade route to cheer the graduates on while observing safe social distancing practices and respecting private property. Organizers are asking the public not to park on any of the lots serving the Iron Forge Elementary School, Yellow Breeches Middle School and the Boiling Springs High School.

Also, health and safety protocols that were implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19 are still in effect. The pandemic disrupted the traditional in-person graduation ceremony.

The Class of 2020 officers will lead the parade, followed by the valedictorian, salutatorian and those members of the class who wish to participate. Local police and fire personnel will be on hand to direct traffic.

Organizers are requesting that only one student ride in each vehicle unless there are multiple graduates from the same family.

Seniors are being encouraged to decorate their vehicle and to attach their graduation yard sign to the driver’s side door for easy identification during the parade.

Seniors who participate can either wear their graduation gown, a senior class T-shirt or a T-shirt from the college or branch of military service they plan to enter. Organizers are not encouraging the graduates to wear their caps because it may distract their visions while driving.

Two district school buses will be participating in the parade. The buses are for any student that does not have access to a vehicle or cannot drive themselves. They would still need to get a ride to Kohl’s at the beginning of the parade and be picked up at the end of the parade in the middle school parking lot. Those planning to ride on the school buses may bring their yard signs with them to decorate the buses prior to the parade.

“It’s going to be a cool thing for the community,” class officer Eric Geesaman said Monday during his final South Middleton School Board meeting. He is stepping down as a student representative to the board.

There are plans underway to survey the Class of 2020 to gauge support for having a senior class picnic and/or an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 1 or Saturday, Aug. 8, Geesaman said. The picnic or ceremony will depend on COVID-19 and Cumberland County’s safety status.

 

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

