Pandemic will push Cumberland Valley to issue device to each student

“We know that your expectations of our schools and expectations of the education that we provide need to be higher than what they were this spring when we did remote learning,” Christopher told CV families. “The bar that we set will be much higher in the fall since we now have two months of providing remote instruction in our belts and we have the summer to plan.”

Administrators are developing multiple options for delivery of instruction including a return to the remote format if necessary, Christopher said. One option takes into account the likelihood that there will be some parents who will chose to keep their children home all next year even if school buildings reopen, he said.

“We are also developing plans that would allow us to move back and forth between face-to-face instruction and a remote environment should this be necessary,” Christopher said. “We know we can’t take two weeks to make a transition. We need to be able to accomplish this smoothly should we have any disruptions.”