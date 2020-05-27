Pandemic will push Cumberland Valley to issue device to each student

A plan is in the works to issue a district-owned device to every Cumberland Valley School District student next year in grades 1-12.
Superintendent David Christopher announced the plan in a video posted last week on the district website.
“Students in grades one to four will have an Apple iPad while students in grades five through 12 will be issued either a Chromebook or a Windows laptop,” Christopher said.
The plan is an outgrowth of the district response to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the closure of all school buildings in Pennsylvania in mid-March. Cumberland Valley was among the local school districts that had to scramble to develop a format to provide remote instruction through the end of the academic year.
Issuing a device to each student ensures consistency if the district has to return to a similar format for portions of the 2020-21 school year, Christopher said in the video. One device per student also improves the district's ability to provide equal access and to increase the opportunity for simultaneous real-time instruction, he said.
To minimize the burden on families with limited access to devices, much of the content this spring took the form of lessons that teachers recorded to post online. This allowed homebound students to access lessons at times convenient to their parents’ stay-at-home work schedules or when the family computer could be freed up for use. The format this spring did allow for some scheduled time-slots for video chats and for other student-teacher interactive lessons.
“We know that your expectations of our schools and expectations of the education that we provide need to be higher than what they were this spring when we did remote learning,” Christopher told CV families. “The bar that we set will be much higher in the fall since we now have two months of providing remote instruction in our belts and we have the summer to plan.”
Administrators are developing multiple options for delivery of instruction including a return to the remote format if necessary, Christopher said. One option takes into account the likelihood that there will be some parents who will chose to keep their children home all next year even if school buildings reopen, he said.
“We are also developing plans that would allow us to move back and forth between face-to-face instruction and a remote environment should this be necessary,” Christopher said. “We know we can’t take two weeks to make a transition. We need to be able to accomplish this smoothly should we have any disruptions.”
Cumberland Valley is also planning for the option of students being in school buildings for part of their instruction and being at home for other parts of their instruction. Right now, the district is prioritizing its planning for face-to-face instruction to elementary school students, English language learners and students with IEPs, or Individualized Education Programs, Christopher said. “We know for them remote instruction, even executed very well, has significant limitations.”
Whatever decisions are made, Cumberland Valley must adhere to the directives issued by the governor and by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Christopher said. “We will continue to work closely with local, state and federal officials to implement proven practices and to follow the guidelines that are set forth. We know those guidelines may include recommendations for wearing masks and other personal protective equipment [and for] conducting student and staff screenings for COVID-19.
“Our planning process will involve several distinct, but connected factors,” Christopher said. “First and foremost will be ensuring student and staff safety and wellness, whether that is in the classrooms, on a bus or in an online environment. Right now, the only certainty about the fall is it will be uncertain. We know that we need to be ready to move in numerous ways and that the path may not be clear.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.