Pa. schools setting in-person teaching rules as pandemic spreads

“Applying the guidance within the confines of various sized buildings is going to be a challenge, and in some instances not possible,” Stevenson said. “So that’s where the districts have to come in and make varied decisions.”

School officials who have been planning for months now face those hard decisions just as the state’s infection numbers are experiencing a sharp increase.

Philadelphia’s plan to bring kids back for two days per week of in-person instruction or have them opt for online only led to an 8-hour virtual meltdown Thursday night, with testimony by more than 100 parents, teachers and administrators. Many of the concerns centered on students’ safety.

The community forum ended with the superintendent seeking to put the plan on hold for revisions, although the board may take it up again next week.

An Associated Press review of dozens of public school plans, some approved by their boards, showed that school districts have generally hewed to the state-issued guidance, but there are differences.

The Coatesville schools’ draft plan, for example, calls for thermometers to be available to check temperatures, while other districts state explicitly that it will be up to parents to check for fever that could mean a COVID-19 infection.