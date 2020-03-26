Pa. schools required to submit remote learning plans to state Education Department

Pennsylvania schools that have been closed for nearly two weeks face a new challenge — legislation requiring them to "make a good faith effort" to continue to educate children.

Schools have to submit their plans to the state Education Department, and it's already causing some to consider creative approaches, according to Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.

Among ideas being floated, he said, are to have school bus drivers deliver instructional materials along their normal routes, or to fire up Wi-Fi at school buildings so families without internet connections can download material from the parking lot.

The law, which passed both legislative chambers late Wednesday, will be signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the coming days, his spokeswoman said.

It directs the Education Department to provide guidance to all school entities, and the department has previously said there are options. Schools can go forward with "planned instruction," teaching new material much as they were before COVID-19 shutdown.

They may also do "enrichment and review," consisting of more informal instructions that "reinforce or extend" what they were previously taught.