Pa. schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year

Annette Stevenson with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association welcomed the decision.

"I think it'll bring great relief to the schools and the school leaders, because what it'll do is allow them to formulate the long-term plan instead of having this interim plan in place," Stevenson said.

Rivera told The Associated Press that decisions about how to handle graduations, which are made by local school districts, will depend on the extent of social distancing and stay-at-home direction in place as the graduation season nears.

Some districts are making plans for virtual commencement exercises, Rivera said.

Schools might be able to provide summer programming that starts on the day after their academic years end, although re-opening buildings will depend on further action by the governor, Rivera said.

"Reopening will depend on the decision by the governor, based on the data and the research and the expectations set by the secretary of health," Rivera said.

His order also waived several other provisions of law and regulations, including one related to teacher evaluations.