Pa. schools get state guidance about handling COVID-19 outbreaks

Mark DiRocco with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators said he welcomed the indication that public health officials will play a major role in responding to cases.

“We really don’t want them to make recommendations to districts, we want them to step in and actually help,” DiRocco said.

He said it was also a good idea to have including a way for school officials to get questions answered, but stressed that it needs to produce timely answers.

“The clock’s running out on us now,” DiRocco said. “Districts have to open their schools here in the next two to three weeks — they can’t be waiting days to get answers to their questions.”

The guidance says shutting down facilities “allows public health staff the necessary time to complete case investigations and contact tracing, and to provide schools with other appropriate public health advice like cleaning and disinfecting.”

In areas where COVID-19 is considered to be at the “substantial” level of community spread, the agencies say schools should shut their doors and operate with a “full remote learning model.”