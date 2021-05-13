 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pa. lawmakers want kids to have option for extra year in school
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Pa. lawmakers want kids to have option for extra year in school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Capitol Building

The State Capitol in Harrisburg.

 abc27

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the inequity in many of the country's public schools. Now, educators want the effort currently being done, to continue once the pandemic is over. Source by: Stringr

HARRISBURG — Legislation that would give parents in Pennsylvania the option to have their children repeat a grade in school because of disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic passed the state Senate on Wednesday.

The bill, which passed unanimously, goes to the state House of Representatives for consideration there.

Under the bill, parents could have their child repeat, even if the student met the grade-level requirements to move up a grade. Currently, schools and teachers make the decision on whether to hold a student back.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The exception applies only to the 2021-22 school year and parents would have until July 15 to make the decision.

“Giving parents the option to provide an extra year of education for their children offers a pathway to help students who have suffered serious learning gaps during the pandemic," said Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, the bill's sponsor.

The bill also provides similar enrollment exceptions for children who are in a special education program or a program for deaf and blind students.

An outdoor graduation plan with COVID protocols for Midstate high schools

An outdoor plan for graduation ceremonies with COVID protocols
An outdoor plan for graduation ceremonies with COVID protocols
Carlisle High School - June 3
Carlisle High School - June 3
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School - June 4
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School - June 4
Cumberland Valley High School - June 5
Cumberland Valley High School - June 5
Boiling Springs High School - June 10
Boiling Springs High School - June 10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Wolf Administration discusses need for flexible disaster emergency declarations

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News