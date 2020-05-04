Pa. expects emergency federal funding to help school districts respond to the pandemic

Pennsylvania is applying for $524 million in emergency, one-time federal aid to help schools respond to the pandemic.
The Department of Education said Monday it expects the federal government to approve its application within one week. Schools can use the money to pay for meals for students, technology, cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs and for other expenses related to the virus.
“Pennsylvania’s educators have been working under extraordinary conditions from the onset of the coronavirus, first helping students and families to receive food and then setting up systems to provide continued education,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “Unfortunately, this crisis has also placed tremendous financial pressures on our schools. These funds will provide an initial measure of relief, and we appreciate the quick action by Congress. At the same time, emergency educational needs require Congress to pass another significant appropriation for states and schools.”
Under the federal emergency rescue bill signed by President Donald Trump in March, at least 90% of the money must go to public schools and charter schools. The state Education Department said it plans to use the rest the money to support things like remote learning.
Funds must be used by Sept. 2022. PDE has urged school entities to prioritize investments for vulnerable students and families, including those living in the deepest poverty, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.
A list of what each school district in Cumberland County will receive in ESSER funds:
- Big Spring School District — $386,952
- Camp Hill School District — $81,855
- Carlisle Area School District — $763,914
- Cumberland Valley School District — $413,962
- East Pennsboro Area School District — $345,038
- Mechanicsburg Area School District — $386,021
- Shippensburg Area School District — $773,907
- South Middleton School District — $173,012
- West Shore School District — $1,011,358
