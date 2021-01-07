Pa. Department of Education recommends hybrid learning for elementary school students

The state Department of Education on Thursday announced it has updated its recommendations for schools and is now saying that districts should consider using hybrid/blended learning models to allow for in-person instruction at elementary schools.

Previously, the department recommended that counties with substantial level of community transmission - all 67 counties at this point - should only have remote learning. Starting Jan. 25, the department said districts should consider hybrid learning, even if community transmission is still at a substantial level.

The new recommendation is not a requirement for districts, only guidance, and it does not pertain to middle school or high school aged students. However, Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega also noted that hybrid learning should be considered for certain "targeted populations," such as those with a learning disability or studying English as a second language, since these students are shown to have better success in-person than remote.

It would be up to districts about what targeted populations they could help, and whether they would have the infrastructure to help them.