Outgoing South Middleton Superintendent Jim Estep reflects on almost 35 years in public education

To be or not to be ... isn’t that the whole point of learning?

Career educator Jim Estep had a challenge going in as an English teacher.

“I can remember a particular group of seniors who were not necessarily college bound,” Estep said. “You would have thought you could never get them interested in Shakespeare.”

But all that changed with a goofy British accent and a teaching style akin to John Keating, the unorthodox instructor played by Robin Williams in the 1989 movie "Dead Poets Society."

“We did fun stuff like putting Macbeth on trial,” Estep said, recalling a fond memory from his almost 35 years in public education. Now 56, he will step down from his job as superintendent of South Middleton School District effective Jan. 2.

A native and resident of Mount Union, Huntingdon County, Estep plans to retire next spring and move into a home under construction in Monroe Township.

“I wish I would have found South Middleton 10 years ago,” he said. “It’s extremely supportive of kids. It’s a wonderful place where people want to see the system do well.”

Going forward

In September 2021, the school board hired Estep as a replacement for Matthew Strine, who stepped down as superintendent on Aug. 30 of that year.

Though Estep had retired in July 2021 after 11 years as the superintendent of Mifflin County School District, he heard of the need in South Middleton and offered his services.

“It’s an extremely welcoming place,” he said. “Community members and staff alike have been very gracious. They have invited me into their homes for dinner. They knew that I was staying at a hotel. South Middleton maintains a pastoral charm within very close range of all kinds of amenities. I’ve essentially lived in the sticks most of my life.”

His career has taken Estep from a teaching gig in Mercersburg to building principal positions in Franklin, Huntingdon and Jefferson counties to being superintendengt of his hometown school district and then the Mifflin County school system before coming to South Middleton.

Estep plans to work part-time as an education consultant along with short-term stints as an acting superintendent for school districts on the hunt for a permanent leader.

“I will be doing a lot of hunting and fishing and, hopefully, a lot of traveling,” Estep said. Married, he and his wife want to visit Ireland and Scotland.

Recognizing talent

His proudest achievement rests in the nine teachers that he has mentored over his career into administrators who now serve as superintendents. That includes Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. who will take the helm at South Middleton starting on Jan. 3.

“The best teachers I have seen invest in relationships with their students,” Estep said. “They really got to know who they were, what their interests were, what their triggers were. They got to know what turned kids on as far as learning and found ways to capitalize on those things.

“I’ve had a great number of people over time where I saw talent — not only teaching talent, but potential leadership talent,” he said. “When I said ‘You really should consider going into school leadership,’ they were taken aback but also moved that somebody saw something in them. That’s a neat memory.

“As a superintendent, a lot of success and failure is determined by the relationships that you form with your staff and your [school] board,” Estep said. “If there’s not a solid relationship, nine times out of 10, you see musical chairs in the superintendent seat.”

One of his regrets is becoming an administrator at a relatively young age.

“There are things I had to learn the hard way,” Estep said. “I was 28 when I became a principal. When you’re young and full of energy, you sometimes charge in like a bull. You become so focused on what can I do to drastically improve the state of things. You start into initiatives without first investing in the relationships. That makes it more difficult for other people to come along with you. That was a mistake of youth and youthful exuberance."

If he had to do it over again, Estep said he would have stayed in teaching another five to six years before taking on the responsibilities of an administrator. “Leadership has a way of depleting you, wearing you down,” he said. “There’s a shelf life for it.”

His advice to future educators is to balance the serious side of the profession with a healthy sense of humor. “Working with kids has a way of exposing your own adult frailty,” Estep said. “Don’t expect to change the world in a flash.”

Progress done incrementally is the key to lasting change, he said. “If you go into leadership, make sure you go out and talk to kids so you don’t forget why you’re there.”

Dealing with the future

Teachers are under more pressure now than when Estep started 30-plus years ago. One reason for that is a shift in expectations from just providing instruction and coping with behavioral issues to having to also adjust to changes in technology, the demands of high-stakes testing and the added burden of student social and emotional issues.

One result has been a steady decline in the number of college students majoring in education and seeking a teaching certification. This teacher shortage has created a drain in leadership since the natural progression for educators is to advance out of the classroom into a position of building principal, then central office supervisor, then superintendent, Estep said.

In 1994, he was competing with 24 other applicants for his first job as a principal in the Juniata Valley School District. Now, as a superintendent, Estep counts himself lucky if he gets half a dozen to 10 applicants for the same kind of administrative work.

“There has got to be a greater effort to portray the value of having good teachers and to restore the honor of the profession,” Estep said. Teacher salaries need to be in line with the upfront investment they put into being trained as an educator, he said.

Parents and community members who have listened to blanket statements need to consider the motive behind the messaging, he said. “I believe there’s a lobby that has a vested interest in making the public believe that public schools are failing so that they can shift attention and the flow of dollars towards their ends. By and large, the vast majority of public schools are extremely successful.

“Public education is one of the last truly successful institutions in a country that increasingly wants to dismantle public institutions,” Estep said. “I’m always going to be supportive of public education. I has produced some of the greatest minds the world has ever seen.”

Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship