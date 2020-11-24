Online Learning Curve: Livestream lessons may be impractical for some school districts

Logistical issues can make it impractical for some local school districts to livestream lessons from the classroom to families who opt to have their student study at home.
“We’ve explored the concept,” said Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning and technology for Carlisle Area School District. She identified internet capacity as a major barrier to offering livestream as a viable option in virtual learning.
In recent months, Carlisle residents have lobbied the district to offer livestreaming as an education choice for families, citing the groundwork done in neighboring Big Spring School District. Big Spring used federal grant money to buy cameras to equip its classrooms with the ability to livestream.
“We have over 400 classrooms,” Douglas said. “We’re much larger than Big Spring. To simultaneously livestream 400 classrooms is going to put pressure on our bandwidth. I’m not saying we can’t handle it, but it has to be acknowledged that’s one of our challenges. The same is true of individual households.”
Suppose a family has two or more children attending Carlisle area schools. Under a livestream option, such a household could be receiving multiple feeds at once.
“You can only imagine the pressure that would be on an individual household and its internet bandwidth,” Douglas said.
Adults working from home often depend on that bandwidth to do their jobs, too, she said.
Another barrier to livestreams would be conditions at home. For this option to be effective, each child needs a quiet spot to listen and stay engaged in the livestream lesson as it is unfolding in the classroom. “We have pressures within homes that may not be the best situation for a student to be attentive,” Douglas said.
A third barrier to livestream would be pressure on teachers who are already stressed to prepare and adjust lesson plans for both in-person and virtual instruction.
“We may have teachers spending time attending to technical and connection issues,” Douglas said. “So while they are trying to conduct their lesson with their in-person students, they are also trying to make sure the online students are connected and attentive. These challenges make this something we don’t want to rush into.”
Flexibility to meet needs
Big Spring students enrolled in livestreaming follow the same type of schedule as Big Spring students who attend in-person instruction under the Tier Two hybrid learning model.
Under this model, district students are divided into Group A and Group B. Group A students receive in-person or livestream instruction on Mondays and Wednesdays while Group B students receive in-person or livestream instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Both groups receive remote instruction on Fridays.
From the start, Superintendent Richard Fry wanted to give Big Spring families the flexibility to meet their unique needs, said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for the district.
Using federal grant money tied to pandemic relief, Big Spring purchased enough cameras and equipment to livestream every classroom at every grade level in every building, Euker said. “In August, we were worried about the cameras arriving, but the fact we got them set up has provided our community and families a choice.
“It’s been great,” she said. “The flexibility that livestream has provided has been a huge benefit. As we look at students who need to quarantine, they just hop over to livestreaming. They can still engage in classes with the same [group of] students.”
Livestreaming has operated with only minor technical glitches. Use of livestream technology has required the district, through its school board, to enact new policies and procedures.
“We have some guidelines,” Euker said. “You should be dressed for school when you join in on livestream. Don’t join in your pajamas. You should be ready for a school day.”
The system has its share of challenges for families to create a learning environment at home. “When you have three kids who are all livestreaming, it can certainly be chaotic just to manage it,” Euker said.
Class-size hurdles
Like Carlisle, Cumberland Valley School District delved into the option of providing livestreaming.
“It was a nonstarter for us,” Superintendent David Christopher said. “Just the fact it would be difficult considering the number of kids our teachers see every day. Our average class size is over 26. At the high school, we had 150 sections over 30 kids last year. I don’t know how teachers would manage having 17 to 18 kids on the line when you have 12 kids sitting in front of you. How in a class period would you make it meaningful for everybody?
“We can’t manage the bandwidth,” Christopher said. “I don’t know how it would work. We had a $700,000 project to increase bandwidth at the high school. That was infrastructure that we shelved this summer.” Part of the reason was budgetary concerns.
The sheer number of cameras a livestream set-up would need went into the rejection of livestreaming as an option. Cumberland Valley is a larger school district than Carlisle.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
