Online Learning Curve: Livestream lessons may be impractical for some school districts

From the start, Superintendent Richard Fry wanted to give Big Spring families the flexibility to meet their unique needs, said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for the district.

Using federal grant money tied to pandemic relief, Big Spring purchased enough cameras and equipment to livestream every classroom at every grade level in every building, Euker said. “In August, we were worried about the cameras arriving, but the fact we got them set up has provided our community and families a choice.

“It’s been great,” she said. “The flexibility that livestream has provided has been a huge benefit. As we look at students who need to quarantine, they just hop over to livestreaming. They can still engage in classes with the same [group of] students.”

Livestreaming has operated with only minor technical glitches. Use of livestream technology has required the district, through its school board, to enact new policies and procedures.

“We have some guidelines,” Euker said. “You should be dressed for school when you join in on livestream. Don’t join in your pajamas. You should be ready for a school day.”