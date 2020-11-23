Online Learning Curve: Lessons from COVID demanded a focused approach to teacher training

Lessons learned this spring from the COVID-19 shutdown prompted a more focused approach to teacher training in the lead-up to schools reopening this fall.
School boards across Cumberland County approved modified calendars in the summer that front-loaded professional development days to right before the start of the current academic year.
Almost eight months ago, schools across Pennsylvania had to scramble to develop virtual learning programs to allow for some form of continuity of education to finish out 2019-20.
The quick pivot from in-person to virtual learning made it hard for districts to provide the same level of academic rigor and student accountability.
Normally, lesson plans follow a sequence that build upon a progression of days, said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for Big Spring School District. “What happened in the spring was students were given activities on Mondays to work on throughout the week.”
Coursework for students enrolled in the Carlisle Area School District amounted to a simple checklist of activities and attendance was not kept in the traditional way.
Instead, Carlisle tracked the engagement level of students, said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction. “We were focused on just getting school back up and running.”
This approach was necessary. “Everyone was going through a traumatic event,” Euker said, referring to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic. Back then, the priority for school districts was to look out for the emotional well-being of students and families.
“You have to remember, relationships are key in getting to know students and in creating a safe learning environment,” Euker said. “It was one thing to pivot two-thirds of the way through the school year when you already know the students and the families. But starting the school year that way is very different when half the students are here and half of them are online.”
Back in the spring, school districts dealt with equity issues tied to technology. Not every household had a reliable device or internet connection to make virtual learning accessible to all.
“Our parents and staff members were not in a position to go full bore,” said David Christopher, superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District. Like Big Spring, the emphasis at CV was on taking care of students in the early days of a pandemic when academic rigor was not as important as relationship building.
In a way, the timing of the crisis helped school districts. Normally, part of the spring is taken up by state testing that includes preparing students for the exams, Christopher said. Instead, school districts used that time to begin the groundwork to reopen schools this fall.
Drawing lessons from the spring, educators developed instructional delivery models that range from fully virtual to fully in-person with hybrid options that combine elements of both. The idea behind the continuum was to provide flexibility in response to the infection pattern of the virus.
“Our students and staff did a really good job quickly adapting to new routines in the spring, but we knew we had to make some changes,” Gogoj said.
Like many districts, Carlisle used learning management systems as a supplement to classroom instruction, said Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning and technology. Before the crisis, Seesaw and Schoology played a relatively minor role in elementary and secondary education within the district.
Last spring, Carlisle teachers made greater use of the two platforms as the principal method to post the checklists of activities and to maintain communications with students and families.
“It was a huge learning curve for teachers, students and parents,” Douglas said. “It took some time to get used to it. It required a lot of adjusting and some troubleshooting along the way.”
The companies that provide Seesaw and Schoology have been working hard since the spring to improve their systems in response to the increased demand from districts, she said.
Part of the focus of professional development was on technology training along with a discussion of best practices for every grade level and academic department, Gogoj said. The goal over the summer was to move away from weekly checklists toward more academic rigor and stronger accountability in the fall.
“We have gone back to traditional attendance and traditional grading and assessment procedures,” Gogoj said. “We learned we had to have more consistency in our courses across the district. Students needed to see and hear from their teachers more, if not in person, then through videos.”
“We spent a lot of time to help teachers create instructional videos,” Douglas said. “We created best practices for teachers to follow when they create assignments [using the platforms].”
In the process of professional development, Carlisle teachers have developed their own workshops and courses to share with colleagues.
Since the spring, local district officials said they have addressed issues of equity by distributing devices and hotspots to families that have technology and access issues.
In Big Spring, school administrators teamed up with instructional coaches to help teachers identify the critical content areas to focus on for the launch of livestream lessons direct from each classroom, Euker said.
A key component of this training was how to prepare lessons for students watching from home while keeping engaged those students attending in-person classes under the hybrid model, she said.
