Online Learning Curve: Districts address emotional wear-and-tear of COVID-19, virtual learning

Every day back in school is a gift — a fresh opportunity to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19.
“When we think back to the spring, week three was better than week one and week five was better than week three,” said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for Big Spring School District.
“The same principles apply to this fall,” she said. “Week one was very stressful, but now teachers and students are beginning to feel more confident, more solid in the instructional model.”
The outbreak last spring forced the closure of schools and disrupted life at all levels. Established patterns of work and play were turned upside down by the need to shelter in place, slow the spread and socially distance.
Eight months later, the pandemic continues to stress out and fatigue most everyone. And yet, the familiar has started to return and schools reopened after months of preparation.
“What has helped is having a mindset of flexibility and continued growth,” Euker said. “No one is perfect. We’re always growing as a learning organization. That has helped our staff to embrace the challenge instead of being afraid. When it comes down to it, students are first and foremost, and we do whatever it takes.”
Like many districts, Big Spring used the summer months to develop a health and safety plan along with a continuum of instructional delivery models aimed at being flexible in response to infection patterns. Steps were also taken to head off the emotional wear-and-tear COVID-19 and virtual learning was bound to have on those in education.
Big Spring, for example, has time slots built into its virtual schedule for morning meetings and advisory periods where teachers can check on the needs and emotional well-being of students, Euker said.
She said Big Spring held a districtwide in-service day on Oct. 12 that focused on well-being and included a panel discussion where students and families shared their virtual learning experiences in the context of coping with the pandemic.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process. We’re all partnering together to find solutions and offer the best possible education for the circumstances.”
Barriers
One of the biggest challenges is how to keep students engaged in virtual learning on the days they are not in school attending in-person classes. Many districts are operating under a hybrid model of instruction where students are divided into two groups to attend in-person classes in school on alternating days. This arrangement is necessary to allow for social distancing by reducing the number of students in each building at any time.
The tricky part is the level of engagement can be different for every student, said David Christopher, superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District. “Some kids can be online all day and crush this. Some can’t manage it. It’s too much for them. We’re trying to work through that. We’re trying to make sure we have supports in place.”
Cumberland Valley has responded to the challenge by having its social workers and building administrators follow through and contact the families of students who are struggling.
“A lot of this is supervision related,” Christopher said. Economically disadvantaged families are particularly vulnerable because the adults, in trying to make ends meet, lack the time or energy to help with schoolwork.
In a recent survey, Carlisle listed several barriers to student engagement and asked local families to rank each barrier based on the level of challenge it presents, Gogoj said. Two barriers were identified as being the most challenging for local families to overcome.
One barrier relates to the ability of the student to practice independent learning skills such as time management, prioritizing assignments and organizing tasks. The other major barrier relates to self-discipline and the ability of the student to be motivated to put in the work to learn virtually.
“Motivation is the most challenging barrier to deal with because it’s the most abstract,” Gogoj said. “When a family says a student is not motivated, it can be for any number of reasons. Kids, in general, need structure and a schedule, a rhythm to their week and their day.”
Because much of virtual learning is self-directed, it can be difficult for students and families to establish a routine similar to the traditional school day or in-person classroom.
Home has more distractions that can draw attention away such as cellphones, Netflix and video games, Gogoj said. The student could be a struggling learner accustomed to receiving a certain level of support in school that would be hard to replicate at home on virtual learning days, he said.
Bridges
“We’re trying to triangulate information from different sources,” Gogoj said.
A survey is being developed to send out to students in grades 6-12. Already, Gogoj has held focus groups with middle school students with the goal of meeting with high school students in the future. One goal is to gather input on what students like and dislike about the hybrid model and virtual learning.
“We put out a call to our staff to be part of a district committee to discuss engagement,” Gogoj said. “We’re very pleased that over 100 CASD staff volunteered to participate from the elementary, middle and high schools.”
Discussion groups have formed around buildings and areas of concern. District administrators are in the process of evaluating the feedback as work begins on the development of a plan to remove the barriers.
Possible steps under discussion include:
- Providing more support to parents and families by directing them to videos and webinars already available through the district
- Exploring “live” help desks that families can contact for assistance.
- Exploring additional mental health services for students.
- Providing specific classroom instruction on independent learning skills
- Developing outlets for students and families to share peer-to-peer advice, tips and creative ideas on how to maximize virtual learning
The committee has yet to decide on the priority of the steps.
Carlisle derived its list of barriers to engagement from behaviors already observed and reported by teachers, students and parents. Other examples of barriers are:
- Student has difficulty reading/comprehending online content
- Student has difficulty understanding online learning tools
- Students has difficulty finding a quiet place at home to work
- The Wi-Fi or internet connection is unreliable
- The student has other responsibilities like a job or caring for a sibling
Helping staff
As for teachers, a big challenge of virtual learning has been the drain on their time. “They are essentially planning both in-person and online classes each week,” Gogoj said. “Every part of the instructional process has to be recreated and modified to fit this environment. Therefore, everything is taking much longer.”
This added stress extends beyond the lesson plan to include maintaining communications with students. “Our teachers are getting hundreds of emails per day,” Christopher said. “They have to try and work through all that. We have teachers at the high school who see 200 kids per day. They have an average class size of 30. So when you start trying to think of how to manage 200 students in an online environment, it’s really difficult for them.”
To ease the burden, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved a memo of understanding with the teaching staff before the start of the current school year. That memo gives the teachers greater flexibility to work from home and to leave early on certain days to better manage other demands in life. Cumberland Valley also reworked its operations so that there are fewer staff meetings.
To prepare for virtual learning, Carlisle incorporated into its professional development over the summer coursework on best practices for teaching online. “We tried to do our best to prepare people,” Gogoj said.
The district has employee wellness programs along with teachers and staff willing to lead support groups, he said.
