Online Learning Curve: Districts address emotional wear-and-tear of COVID-19, virtual learning

Every day back in school is a gift — a fresh opportunity to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“When we think back to the spring, week three was better than week one and week five was better than week three,” said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for Big Spring School District.

“The same principles apply to this fall,” she said. “Week one was very stressful, but now teachers and students are beginning to feel more confident, more solid in the instructional model.”

The outbreak last spring forced the closure of schools and disrupted life at all levels. Established patterns of work and play were turned upside down by the need to shelter in place, slow the spread and socially distance.

Eight months later, the pandemic continues to stress out and fatigue most everyone. And yet, the familiar has started to return and schools reopened after months of preparation.

“What has helped is having a mindset of flexibility and continued growth,” Euker said. “No one is perfect. We’re always growing as a learning organization. That has helped our staff to embrace the challenge instead of being afraid. When it comes down to it, students are first and foremost, and we do whatever it takes.”