Online Learning Curve: COVID response sets foundation for future virtual learning initiatives

Even an internet cloud can have a silver lining.
Local educators see opportunities amid the obstacles presented by COVID-19. Technology and structures in place for the pandemic could carry virtual learning forward once the crisis has passed.
“We’ve already had conversations internally on how livestream can benefit us in the future,” said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for Big Spring School District.
“If a student is out for a surgery or a medical reason, we provide homebound learning for them,” she said. “Livestream makes that significantly easier.”
Not only does livestream have potential, Euker is optimistic that the Big Spring virtual academy will come out stronger on the other side of the pandemic.
For one, there are lessons to be learned from the students, staff and families who are experiencing the program. There is also the curriculum content that Big Spring teachers have developed that can be used for years to come.
Plans accelerate
Prior to the outbreak in mid-March, Cumberland Valley School District had a long-range plan, five to 10 years out, to start its own fully online platform and to provide a one-to-one device to each student, Superintendent David Christopher said. COVID-19 forced an acceleration of the timetable and the completion of both goals within months.
“That jump was enormous,” he said. “We would have never gotten where we are without this kind of challenge. We worked with our families through a really difficult time. I anticipate more CV pride.”
As part of this initiative, CV paid a group of its teachers a stipend over the summer to develop virtual learning content for the first marking period. That approach was so successful, additional content has been authorized.
“All of that content is ours,” Christopher said. “We should be able to offer it in some format forever.”
Virtual learning in its current scale is a necessity born of the pandemic. Students learning from home on a computer or device allow school districts to offer a continuity of education in the event of a campus closure. In the hybrid model, virtual learning makes it easier for districts to socially distance by reducing the number of students coming to school for in-person instruction on any day.
Support Local Journalism
While virtual learning has proved to be difficult for some families, others have embraced the option of a district-run virtual academy and will probably continue with it, Christopher said. “We are having conversations on what it’s going to look like next year. Even if there is a vaccine, we’re still going to have 700 to 800 kids.” There are 2,900 students enrolled in the Cumberland Valley virtual academy.
Christopher cited a number of reasons for this trend. Some families like having their children at home during the school day. Others want more control or a broader hand in what their student is learning. By enrolling their child in the district-run virtual academy, they are maintaining their ties to a Cumberland Valley education.
Work shift
This anticipated shift in the enrollment pattern could be the result of another trend brought on by COVID-19. The spring closures and stay-at-home orders forced some companies to pivot to a configuration where a lot of their employees work from home over the internet. Though the economy has opened up, there are still many employees who telework where before they would have commuted to an office to put in a shift.
“This worked just fine,” Christopher said. “I think we’re going to see a big change on how corporations operate. We’re not going to have big office structures. We’re going to have flexible spaces with conference rooms. I’ve talked to some corporations around here. I don’t know of any of them who are going to bring people back to their main office ever again. They might bring them back onsite one day a week or for some meetings. We are going to have a lot more parents who are working from home after this.”
For many years, Carlisle Area School District has operated its own virtual academy though on a much smaller scale. The district has seen its enrollment grow from a maximum of about 50 students in 2019-20 to over 800 students so far this year.
“I don’t think the Carlisle Virtual Academy will ever return to the way it was,” said Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning and technology. “There are families where the complete virtual experience works well for them. Now that they’ve done it, they may find that it’s a better fit for their student and for the family as a whole.”
One goal is to involve more Carlisle teachers in CVA and to develop more Carlisle content independent of what is provided by outside vendors, said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction.
Usable skills
There have also been lessons learned from teaching students remotely through the hybrid model.
“This has been an eye-opening experience for our teachers,” Douglas said. “They have discovered a lot of wonderful opportunities in the virtual learning environment, whether in how they provide activities or communicate one-on-one with students. They are using applications to engage students that they may have not used to the same level before. I would suspect that they will continue to use those same applications.”
“We have people creating dynamic instructional videos,” Gogoj said. “They are creating material that they will be able to use for years beyond. Our staff has embraced new teaching strategies that they never thought they would be able to do or master. Our students are more comfortable with recording themselves, [public] speaking and putting themselves in front of their peers and teachers in new ways.”
Beyond that, virtual learning at home is forcing students to learn important life skills that they can apply in a future job, including time management, organization and self-discipline, Gogoj said. “To me, this is the ultimate test of getting our students ready for the world beyond school. They are learning some hard lessons but they are good lessons. Our students won’t always be in front of us.
“For other students, we are learning even more that they need to be in school,” Gogoj said. “They need the constancy of being with us every single day … that social interaction of the daily schedule and the teacher in front of them.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.