Online Learning Curve: COVID response sets foundation for future virtual learning initiatives

Christopher cited a number of reasons for this trend. Some families like having their children at home during the school day. Others want more control or a broader hand in what their student is learning. By enrolling their child in the district-run virtual academy, they are maintaining their ties to a Cumberland Valley education.

Work shift

This anticipated shift in the enrollment pattern could be the result of another trend brought on by COVID-19. The spring closures and stay-at-home orders forced some companies to pivot to a configuration where a lot of their employees work from home over the internet. Though the economy has opened up, there are still many employees who telework where before they would have commuted to an office to put in a shift.

“This worked just fine,” Christopher said. “I think we’re going to see a big change on how corporations operate. We’re not going to have big office structures. We’re going to have flexible spaces with conference rooms. I’ve talked to some corporations around here. I don’t know of any of them who are going to bring people back to their main office ever again. They might bring them back onsite one day a week or for some meetings. We are going to have a lot more parents who are working from home after this.”