Online Learning Curve: COVID concerns fuel surges in district-run virtual academy enrollments

In prior years, Carlisle has relied on outside vendors to provide content and instruction to students enrolled in its virtual academy, Douglas said. This is particularly true at the elementary and middle schools. Historically, the high school program has been more of a balance between outside vendors and in-house staff for content and instruction.

The surge in enrollment, at Carlisle and elsewhere, has put pressure on vendors to provide more staff at a time when teachers are in short supply in Pennsylvania and across the nation, Douglas said. “The vendors are working to recruit and train teachers as quickly as they can. We’re on hold. We’re not taking any new CVA enrollments right now. Our resources are very limited in terms of instructors, be it Carlisle teachers or teachers from the two vendors that we work with.”

Carlisle is fortunate in that it had a lot of in-house staff willing to take on more responsibility to help at the high school level, Douglas said. “We have quadrupled the number of virtual teachers and expanded [offerings] in math, science and social studies.”

“We are trying to grow the teachers in-house who are delivering online content,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction. “Whenever we can find a teacher and a course, we do it.”