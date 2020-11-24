Online Learning Curve: COVID concerns fuel surges in district-run virtual academy enrollments

Cumberland Valley School District came to a crossroads near the end of last school year.
COVID-19 had forced districts across Pennsylvania to shut down in-person instruction and to pivot to virtual learning.
The normal prep work done over the summer was magnified and complicated by the drive to reopen campuses this fall and by the need to offer options to families.
“It became very apparent to us in June that no matter what happened with the pandemic there were going to be families staying virtual,” Superintendent David Christopher said. “We needed to come up with a plan. We went through a vetting process.”
Cumberland Valley officials had a choice to make around the option of allowing families to enroll their children in a district-run virtual academy. They could either set up a cyber program through the Capital Area Intermediate Unit or develop one completely in-house drawing on the expertise of Cumberland Valley teachers and administrators.
“We believed it would be in the best interest of CV students to create our own program,” Christopher said. “Most of that work happened in July and August. It was really crazy. We’d never been able to do it if we didn’t have such amazing people. They worked hard to make it happen.”
CV soars
In a matter of months, Cumberland Valley went from having no virtual academy to having 2,900 students enrolled in an in-house cyber program where all the content and instruction is done by local teachers.
“We don’t have anything outsourced right now,” Christopher said of virtual academy. The cyber students have access to every course in the district catalog, he said.
To staff its academy, CV relied on teachers who still wanted to work for the district but had concerns about returning to in-person instruction during a pandemic. These are employees who have an underlying medical condition, a child care issue or an elderly relative who is vulnerable to COVID-19.
CV administrators were able to accommodate all the requests from staff members to work from home as an instructor for the virtual academy, Christopher said. Early on the district decided not to hire long-term substitutes to staff its academy because of the complexities tied to virtual instruction, he said. Instead, a small number of substitutes were hired to backfill the teaching jobs once held by academy instructors.
Though new, the Cumberland Valley academy is coping with high demand. “We asked parents to sign up,” Christopher said. “We gave them a deadline. They kept applying well after the deadline. The second week of school, we were still moving kids back-and-forth [between the hybrid and virtual academy options].”
There have been other challenges. Class sizes in the virtual academy are higher than ideal thresholds. Constant monitoring is needed so that students coming back to in-person instruction do not exceed the building capacity limits for social distancing.
“It’s working fairly well,” Christopher said. “We’re trying to make it work for everybody. We are having conversations on what it’s going to look like next year because some of these kids are not going to come back [to in-person instruction]. Even if there’s a vaccine, we’re projecting 700 to 800 kids next year [2021-22].”
The surge
Meanwhile, the aftermath of COVID-19 has resulted in a dramatic surge in enrollment in the Carlisle Virtual Academy from 15 students at the start of 2019-20 to about 732 in early November, said Stephanie Douglas, director of digital learning and technology for Carlisle Area School District. Unlike Cumberland Valley, the Carlisle academy has been around for years.
It was originally created to allow students to enroll in courses they could not schedule during the regular school day due to time constraints, Douglas said. The academy also offered Carlisle students credit recovery options and the ability to take courses that the district did not offer in its traditional curriculum, she said.
Gradually, the Carlisle academy expanded to include students who wanted a completely cyber option that stayed within the school district, Douglas said. “Earlier this summer, we started advertising the CVA program much heavier in light of the pandemic.” Inquiries and enrollment reached unprecedented numbers. The surge has created challenges.
In prior years, Carlisle has relied on outside vendors to provide content and instruction to students enrolled in its virtual academy, Douglas said. This is particularly true at the elementary and middle schools. Historically, the high school program has been more of a balance between outside vendors and in-house staff for content and instruction.
The surge in enrollment, at Carlisle and elsewhere, has put pressure on vendors to provide more staff at a time when teachers are in short supply in Pennsylvania and across the nation, Douglas said. “The vendors are working to recruit and train teachers as quickly as they can. We’re on hold. We’re not taking any new CVA enrollments right now. Our resources are very limited in terms of instructors, be it Carlisle teachers or teachers from the two vendors that we work with.”
Carlisle is fortunate in that it had a lot of in-house staff willing to take on more responsibility to help at the high school level, Douglas said. “We have quadrupled the number of virtual teachers and expanded [offerings] in math, science and social studies.”
“We are trying to grow the teachers in-house who are delivering online content,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction. “Whenever we can find a teacher and a course, we do it.”
With the surge comes a dramatic increase in costs just to pay outside vendors to provide the additional coverage, Douglas said. The district must also pay extra to those teachers taking on greater responsibility and a heavier workload. With the budget cycle for 2021-22 underway, Carlisle administrators are trying to get a handle on the financial impact of surging enrollment in the virtual academy.
Engagement
Another challenge with the virtual academy is how to keep each student engaged in their schoolwork and connected to their home school district. To be fully successful at virtual learning, students need focus and self-discipline, Douglas said. They need to be able to manage their time, pace their work, study independently and comprehend online content.
In the past, families enrolled students in the Carlisle Virtual Academy because they saw a need for a different approach to education to benefit their child, Douglas said. “Now it’s a whole different motivation, a whole different experience.”
Today, families are enrolling students to divert them away from in-person instruction and reduce their risk of exposure to the virus. As a result, Carlisle is working with families that are not prepared to meet the expectations of a virtual academy.
“Our students at the elementary school level are very dependent on a parent or an adult to serve as their learning coach,” Douglas said. “The elementary school student needs an adult who has two to four hours of dedicated time every school day to guide them through the content. That is quite a responsibility for the parent. Parents are under stress already.”
To help these families, Carlisle assigns a district teacher to each child to serve as a mentor, Douglas said. One job of the mentor is to make sure the child has the resources and support they need to navigate virtual learning. Another job is to provide an interface with the family in the event they decide to switch the student to in-person instruction.
“The relationship piece is not impossible but it’s definitely more challenging,” said Robyn Euker, director of curriculum and instruction for Big Spring School District.
While the traditional school setting allowed teachers to chat informally with students during the school day, virtual learning is less spontaneous because it adheres to a strict schedule, she said.
To make the best of the situation, Big Spring has scheduled routine morning meetings and advisory periods where teachers and students check in with another and build connections.
For years, Big Spring has partnered with the regional intermediate unit, which operates the Capital Area Online Learning Association. Under this partnership, Big Spring students stay enrolled in the local school district and can earn a diploma from Big Spring High School. Under the local cyber program, they can also participate in sports and school-sponsored activities while studying from home.
In 2019-20, Big Spring had 30 to 35 full-time students enrolled in its cyber program. When this school year started on Sept. 8, there were 198 Big Spring cyber students. That number dropped to 178 by late October in part because of changing needs, Euker said. “I think families didn’t realize or understand the amount of work that would be needed.”
Though much of the curriculum and content is based on the Capital Area model, Big Spring teachers teach local elementary school students and some high school courses.
“Previously, our cyber program had a lot of processes and procedures that were manually completed,” Euker said. “It was primarily secondary students. Now we have a significant number of elementary students involved so the challenge has been the learning curve and the capacity building of our staff.”
Many Big Spring teachers assigned this year to the cyber program are new to the experience. They needed training. “The staff has done a fantastic job trying to brace for this challenge,” Euker said.
