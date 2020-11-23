A school district administrator is asking Carlisle area residents to limit their social gatherings this Thanksgiving to just the immediate family.

“I know that’s difficult right now going into the holiday season,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said during a school board meeting Thursday. “We have to work together as a community to try to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

This past Sunday, Spielbauer ordered all Carlisle district school buildings closed through Nov. 30 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Cumberland County.

Since then, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and South Middleton school districts have also announced building closures for the days leading up to the Thanksgiving break. These decisions are being driven by a growing number of cases in the county and breakouts in each district.

With each building closure, more students are studying remotely at home.

“We understand the short-term closure has many impacts on families and our teaching staff,” Spielbauer said. “Right now, it’s community spread. It’s not considered school spread but, if we can’t get it under control in our community, it will become school spread and we will have a larger challenge on our hands.”

Spielbauer called on residents to buckle down and focus on mitigation so that Carlisle schools can reopen to in-person instruction on Dec. 1, which is the current schedule.

“Make sure we are wearing our masks above the nose, not below the nose,” Spielbauer said. “Make sure we are washing our hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer. Maintain social distance. We really need to limit our gathering size.”

As of Thursday, Carlisle officials reported 30 positive cases of COVID-19 in the district, though not all of them are active. Before the closure began, the district had about 140 students and staff in quarantine due to exposure to a positive case at home, Spielbauer said. The goal of closing buildings for two weeks is to reduce the number of cases, she said.

Many factors

Like Carlisle, South Middleton School District set Dec. 1 as the goal for students to return to in-person instruction at all buildings. But in a letter to families Wednesday, Superintendent Matthew Strine outlined another scenario.

“My plan is to go remote for the three days prior to the Thanksgiving break,” Strine told parents. “However, this time in remote learning may extend longer if conditions in Cumberland County do not improve. You should be prepared for the possibility that remote learning will extend into December (maybe longer). Your planning should include work areas within your home as well as possible child care options.”

The letter mentioned how the incidence rate for COVID cases in the county went from 77.6 per 100,000 people reported for the week of Nov. 9 to 185.3 per 100,000 reported on Wednesday.

During a virtual board meeting Monday, Strine read aloud emails from local parents asking for details on the process administrators use to determine when a building closure is warranted.

“County numbers are a factor, but not the only factor,” Strine said. “I really look inside our school district.”

The analysis takes into account cases involving not only students, but also adults who have to quarantine due to close contact with COVID-positive students, he said.

As of Monday, South Middleton officials said they had 12 active COVID cases at different points in a continuum. Some cases were identified over two weeks ago, while others were more recent, Strine said. Of the 12 cases, nine involved students enrolled at Boiling Springs High School. Those nine cases forced the quarantine of four administrators, three teachers, four secretaries and a technology staff member.

“My biggest fear is I will not have enough adults to efficiently and effectively run our system,” Strine said “That is a determining factor. It’s not because people don’t want to come to work. It’s because the rules are you quarantine for 14 days.”

“A lot goes into every decision,” he said. “None of it is taken lightly. Numerous people are involved in this.” Part of the challenge is balancing out the negative and positive effects of moving to remote learning versus the negative and positive effects of staying in-person.

On Monday, Strine participated in a virtual meeting attended by state Department of Education officials and school district superintendents from Cumberland and Perry counties. The purpose of the call was to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases in both counties.

Education Department officials advised the superintendents that it was up to each school district to decide whether to move students from in-person to remote instruction. Their recommendation was to seriously consider the move should the counties experience a second straight week of substantial spread. Strine brought this up when he addressed the emails from parents.

While districts can follow a set of general state guidelines, school administrators have to be mindful of the particular needs and conditions within their own district, Strine said. “It’s very difficult to come up with an absolute.”

Districts have different student populations who attend a different number of schools with a different number of classrooms and building layouts. On top of that, state guidelines have been in flux in terms of social distancing within classrooms and the protocols of when and where students need to wear masks.

“We are working with a changing target,” Strine said.

Transition shelved

As of Friday, Big Spring School District still operated in a hybrid model that allows for a blend of in-person and remote instruction. During a meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Richard Fry said the situation with COVID-19 is extremely fluid and could change overnight.

“Right now, our case numbers do not necessitate a move to Tier One, but the district is ready,” Fry said. Tier One is the fully remote option. One area of concern is the growing incidence rate and how the spread elsewhere could impact the communities served by Big Spring.

“It’s disturbing on our end as we watch that data increase,” Fry said.

Statistics show that 8% of Cumberland County cases involve school-aged children, he said. Eighty percent of the 8% are secondary students attending middle or high schools.

“Twenty-three percent of the positives are driven by specific outbreaks,” Fry said. “Contact tracers can trace the case back to a specific outbreak involving three or more people. Seventy-seven percent are the result of community spread. That’s an inability to trace. That makes the district more hesitant when we don’t know where it’s coming from.”

Since late September, Big Spring has been working on a proposal to transition elementary school students from a Tier Two to a Tier Three model of instruction starting in early December.

Tier Two involves two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. Tier Three would involve in-person instruction Monday through Thursday. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has forced Big Spring to shelve that transition.

From day one, it was important for Big Spring to open the school year in Tier Two because that model was regarded as the one that could keep the district open in the long-term, Fry said. “We’ve accomplished that goal but it is becoming more worrisome day-by-day.”

Fry used three key dates to illustrate the steady increase in the incidence and positivity rates of COVID-19 cases within Cumberland County.

On March 13, when the state started to collect data, the average seven-day incidence rate was three per 100,000 while the positivity rate was 4.7%, he said. By Sept. 28, when Big Spring started work on its proposal, the incidence rate had climbed to 16 per 100,000 with a positivity rate of 3.7%. Back then, the case numbers looked encouraging and the target date of Dec. 1 to initiate the transition seemed feasible.

Six weeks later, on Nov. 14, the incidence rate had climbed to 79.1 per 100,000 with a 9.2% positivity rate.

Photos: South Middleton School District computer distribution

