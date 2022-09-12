Number of English Language Learner students almost doubles in South Middleton schools

The number of English Language Learner students enrolled in the South Middleton School District has almost doubled since late spring.

There were about 55 ELL students enrolled in district schools in late May-early June, Superintendent James Estep told school board members in early August.

As of Friday, officials said there were 103 ELL students distributed almost uniformly among the four buildings. There were 28 students each at W.G. Rice and Iron Forge elementary schools, 25 at Yellow Breeches Middle School and 22 at Boiling Springs High School.

This contrasts with a building-by-building breakdown that Estep provided in early August to illustrate the need to double the number of ELL teachers in the lead-up to the current academic year.

Back then, there were 82 ELL students registered in the district: 19 at Rice, 28 at Iron Forge; 12 at Yellow Breeches and 23 students at the high school.

The board in early August gave Estep the go-ahead to advertise two ELL teacher positions to reinforce the two positions already hired and included in the 2022-23 budget.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 15, the board set aside the money for the openings Estep had advertised to head off the anticipated demand.

“We have filled one position,” Estep said Friday. “We had interest in the second position, but that person elected to stay in their current teaching position. We have one open middle-level ELL position.”

The search for the second English language instructor continues during a nationwide teacher shortage.

“It’s probably no more difficult than any other position right now,” Estep said. “We don’t have the number of applicants that we used to have.”

In early August, The Sentinel interviewed Truong Phuong, executive director of the International Service Center in Harrisburg. He provided background information on the influx of Bhutanese refugees coming into South Middleton Township. This influx is what prompted Estep to ask the school board to double the number of English language teachers.

Refugees from Bhutan were displaced by ethnic cleansing to camps in Nepal, Phuong said. With help from assistance programs, the first wave of Bhutanese refugees emigrated to the U.S. about 10 years ago and found that the Harrisburg area offered good jobs and the opportunity to eventually establish their own businesses, Phuong said. The Bhutanese set up a support network and a strong community within south-central Pennsylvania, he said.

Over the years, friends and relatives have encouraged other families to resettle from the refugee camps to the Harrisburg area, Phuong said. It appears that trend is catching on in South Middleton Township.

“It’s happening as parents are enrolling their kids and talking to my staff,” Estep said in early August. Families were telling district personnel that more Bhutanese refugees plan to move to the township.