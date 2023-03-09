Over the past four years, South Middleton School District has more than doubled its number of educators who have obtained an emergency certification to instruct students in the classroom, Superintendent Kevin O’Donnell told the school board Monday.

The district currently employs 12 teachers who have obtained an emergency certification compared to five teachers with similar credentials in 2019-2020, O’Donnell said.

The state Department of Education says an emergency permit is issued upon the request of an employing public school entity when a position has been advertised and no fully qualified and properly certificated applicant is available. Candidates for emergency permits must have earned a bachelor's degree from a state-approved college or university.

O'Donnell said the rise in emergency certifications is a direct tie to the teacher shortage facing school districts across the country. That includes a shortage of substitute teachers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported earlier this month that the state is facing a declining number of issued teacher certifications. In 2010, there were about 15,000 new in-state teacher certifications issued. That number dropped to more than just 5,000 for the 2020-21 school year, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

During the 2020-21 school year, Pennsylvania issued more emergency permits than teacher certifications.

“In 2021-2022, we emergency certified eight educators," O'Donnell said. "This speaks to a larger, growing issue. We’re not exempt from what we’re seeing at the state level.

“I wanted to highlight what does that mean here,” he told the school board before citing the statistics. “What do we look like in South Middleton? Some areas tend to be harder to staff than others. We have been rather fortunate to find educators to be with our students and instructing them in a way that continues the high academic standards that we have in South Middleton.”

The state Department of Education website says the emergency permit can be requested for an individual to serve in a vacant position as a long-term or day-to-day substitute. The permit is valid from the first day of the month of issuance until the last day of summer school in that school year and may be reissued in subsequent years upon the submission of the appropriate application to the Department from the public school entity and completion of conditions set by the Department.

South Middleton approved a $10 increase in October for the daily rate the district pays its substitute teachers, and officials then listed a shortage of teachers and subs. School districts use emergency certifications people to fill positions that could not be filled through certified substitute or full-time hires.

