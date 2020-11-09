North Dickinson Elementary classroom in Carlisle closed after two positive COVID-19 cases

Carlisle Area School District has closed down a classroom at North Dickinson Elementary School after two students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Students in that classroom have been placed under quarantine along with their families, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. Only the one classroom is closed. The rest of the school and the district will remain open in Tier 2.

District officials received confirmation Monday from the parents of the two students. Each student took a test for the virus on Friday.

Neither student has physically been in the school since Tuesday, Nov. 3, Spielbauer said. “One student developed symptoms on Wednesday and the other developed symptoms on Thursday.”

Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines state that symptomatic individuals can spread the virus in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms, Spielbauer said. She added contact tracing has begun by DoH and the district.

DoH officials will provide guidance regarding isolation for the confirmed cases and any individuals deemed in close contact with the two students, Spielbauer said. Close contact are individuals who have been within six feet of the confirmed case for more than 15 minutes.

The district is disinfecting those areas of the school that were visited by the infected students.