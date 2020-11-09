North Dickinson Elementary classroom in Carlisle closed after two positive COVID-19 cases; Lamberton reports a positive case

Carlisle Area School District has closed down a classroom at North Dickinson Elementary School after two students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Students in that classroom have been placed under quarantine along with their families, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. Only one classroom is closed. The rest of the school and the district will remain open in Tier 2.

District officials received confirmation Monday from the parents of the two students. Each student took a test for the virus on Friday.

Neither student has physically been in the school since Nov. 3, Spielbauer said. “One student developed symptoms on Wednesday and the other developed symptoms on Thursday.”

Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines say symptomatic individuals can spread the virus in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms, Spielbauer said. Contact tracing has begun by Health Department and the district, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health Department officials will provide guidance regarding isolation for the confirmed cases and anyone determined to have been in close contact with the two students, Spielbauer said. Close contact are people who have been within six feet of the confirmed case for more than 15 minutes.