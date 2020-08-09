No parties, no trips: Colleges set COVID-19 rules for fall

The emphasis on student behavior is part of a broader effort to create safe bubbles on campus even if the virus surges elsewhere. The University of Texas at Austin is not allowing parties either on or off campus. In Massachusetts, Amherst College is prohibiting students from traveling off campus except in certain cases, such as medical appointments and family emergencies.

Many universities have spelled out expectations for student behavior in pledges and compacts that cover everything from mask wearing to off-campus travel. The pledges often cover faculty and staff, too.

It's unclear how well these rules will work. Critics say the very nature of the college experience — with cramped housing and intense social activity — works against success. Some colleges are already backing off plans for in-person classes this fall.

"The majority of kids who go to college are civic-minded, responsible people. They're also young," said Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at New York University. "If some of them don't comply, it's a problem. And I think some to many will have a difficult time ignoring every instinct pulsing through their body at that age that they're supposed to socialize and find mates."

Galloway plans to teach online this fall and return to campus when there's a vaccine.