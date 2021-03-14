New lights, fencing planned at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Park stadium

More upgrades are on tap this year for the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved contracts for lighting upgrades and new fencing separate from the ongoing new field house project at the facility.
The board approved a contract for upgrades to Memorial Field’s existing lighting system from Dauphin Electric, of Harrisburg, for $208,414. Planned upgrades include safety cables, laser kits and the removal of existing light fixtures.
The board also a contract for the installation of new fencing from R&S Fencing Co., of Dillsburg, for $41,698. It includes the installation of a fence gate and 1,170 feet of black vinyl coated chain-link fencing at a height of 8 feet that will surround the field. The fencing will complement new gates that will accompany the new Rich Lichtel Field House that is currently under construction.
“The construction project at Memorial Stadium is progressing well. We expect that the project will be completed by the end of March or early April,” district business administrator Greg Longwell told The Sentinel on Wednesday.
The Wildcat Foundation, led by executive director Holly Rider Laufer, began its capital campaign in 2018 for constructing the 120-foot by 36-foot field house that will accommodate two teams of up to 60 players each. New team rooms will include showers, restrooms, lockers, bench seating and a training room. Existing field memorials will be relocated to a natural walkway, and a hall of fame is planned between the team rooms.
Plans include recladding, repurposing and updating existing team rooms and public restrooms to include more restrooms, an officials’ locker room and storage. An existing concession stand will be updated, while the field’s original entrance archway will be repurposed over new ticket booths.
Lichtel served as Mechanicsburg’s head football coach for 25 years until his death at age 60 in 2007. The Rich Lichtel Fund, a project of the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, provided a donation that began the Wildcat Foundation’s Building the Future Together capital campaign in 2018 for the field house and other renovations at the stadium.
Volleyball agreement
Also on Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved a cooperative arrangement that opens the district’s boys’ volleyball program to West Shore Christian School students. West Shore Christian School doesn’t have a volleyball team, Longwell said previously.
The co-op agreement is to remain in place only for the duration of the 2020-21 school year while participation numbers remain lower than usual this year due to the pandemic.
Superintendent Mark Leidy said last month that the district was “looking at this agreement for this year, understanding the impacts of COVID-19 and the need for students to have opportunities for athletics and extra-curricular.” The district plans to “eventually evaluate the larger question of cooperative agreements and school athletic teams at a later date,” he said.
The school board approved the district’s boys’ volleyball coop with West Shore Christian School in a 7-1 vote. Board vice president Brian Sanker voted against the proposal, while school director Ryan Hartman abstained “due to his employer,” Longwell said.