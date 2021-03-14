New lights, fencing planned at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Park stadium

More upgrades are on tap this year for the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved contracts for lighting upgrades and new fencing separate from the ongoing new field house project at the facility.

The board approved a contract for upgrades to Memorial Field’s existing lighting system from Dauphin Electric, of Harrisburg, for $208,414. Planned upgrades include safety cables, laser kits and the removal of existing light fixtures.

The board also a contract for the installation of new fencing from R&S Fencing Co., of Dillsburg, for $41,698. It includes the installation of a fence gate and 1,170 feet of black vinyl coated chain-link fencing at a height of 8 feet that will surround the field. The fencing will complement new gates that will accompany the new Rich Lichtel Field House that is currently under construction.

“The construction project at Memorial Stadium is progressing well. We expect that the project will be completed by the end of March or early April,” district business administrator Greg Longwell told The Sentinel on Wednesday.

