New Boiling Springs High School club paints picture of Bubbler pride

Local teens are transforming a bare patch of wall into their rendition of a Van Gogh masterpiece.
The Student Facilities Force has mobilized to create a “Boiling Springs High School Starry Night” in an otherwise ordinary second-floor corridor near the school library.
“There’s not a lot of color in this hallway,” freshman Eva Hanlin said. “We think this would be really cool because people will look up and have a better day.”
“It’s something I can look back on,” sophomore Emma Gast said. She pictures herself returning some day after graduation and viewing the mural as a fond memory.
The painting is the most ambitious project to date for a student club that started up early in the current school year. It began after senior Morgan Chamberlin met with administrators to vent concern about a boy’s restroom that lacked mirrors over the row of sinks and had one of its stall doors missing.
The meeting evolved from a request for repairs to an opportunity for students to beautify the campus and help the South Middleton Township community.
“It snowballed in a good way,” Chamberlin said. “It was surprisingly easy to get other students involved.”
The goal has been to encourage school pride and a better learning environment while providing students an outlet for artistic expression.
In its first few months, club members have raked leaves from flower beds, spot-cleaned water fountains and picked up trash from under the stadium bleachers after the last home football game. Aside from "Starry Night," future plans include the construction and installation of book exchange boxes on campus and in Boiling Springs.
“I walk down the halls every day,” Gast said. “They should look presentable. It reflects upon us as a school.”
You have free articles remaining.
“Starry Night” the painting came to mind when club members were brainstorming ideas for a mural. There are different versions of the back story behind this source of inspiration.
“It’s a recognizable painting,” said Anna Chamberlin, a sophomore and Morgan’s younger sister. “The colors work well (with) our school colors, purple and gold.”
Hanlin remembers painting her own version of the Van Gogh masterpiece as part of the second-grade art curriculum at the W.G. Rice Elementary School. “It thought it was really cool,” she said. “It stuck with me.” Her teacher was trying to get students to learn about different styles of art by studying representative works.
Gast, Hanlin and Anna Chamberlin all pursue art in their spare time. Using acrylics to paint a large mural on a cinder block wall is a new experience for them.
Club members formed a design team of three students to work out the details of a “Boiling Springs Starry Night.” A sketch was made on a large piece of paper which served as a guide for students who used the blocks as a grid pattern to transfer the drawing to the wall in pencil.
The club decided early on to incorporate into the design some of the iconic landmarks that make Boiling Springs distinctive. The tree in the Van Gogh “Starry Night” morphed into the Clock Tower by Children’s Lake. The mill across the lake is also included along with a duck crossing sign.
Before the design was transferred, club members prepared the surface by wiping it clean with sponges and applying a base coat, Morgan Chamberlin said. The Boiling Springs version measures 10 cinder blocks tall by 11 cinder blocks wide or about 80 by 190 inches, he said.
“It’s like a legacy,” Anna Chamberlin said. “Teachers have come by to tell us that they appreciate us brightening up the hallway.”
Club adviser Zach Gump, school district supervisor of buildings and grounds, said over 20 students showed up at the first club meeting to brainstorm ideas and develop a vision.
“It helps me as an administrator,” Gump said. “We often think of stakeholder groups as the community, board and staff. Being involved with a group of students helps me understand their needs on a more personal level. It helps the district create an atmosphere that garners growth and learning.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.