New Boiling Springs High School club paints picture of Bubbler pride

In its first few months, club members have raked leaves from flower beds, spot-cleaned water fountains and picked up trash from under the stadium bleachers after the last home football game. Aside from "Starry Night," future plans include the construction and installation of book exchange boxes on campus and in Boiling Springs.

“I walk down the halls every day,” Gast said. “They should look presentable. It reflects upon us as a school.”

“Starry Night” the painting came to mind when club members were brainstorming ideas for a mural. There are different versions of the back story behind this source of inspiration.

“It’s a recognizable painting,” said Anna Chamberlin, a sophomore and Morgan’s younger sister. “The colors work well (with) our school colors, purple and gold.”

Hanlin remembers painting her own version of the Van Gogh masterpiece as part of the second-grade art curriculum at the W.G. Rice Elementary School. “It thought it was really cool,” she said. “It stuck with me.” Her teacher was trying to get students to learn about different styles of art by studying representative works.

Gast, Hanlin and Anna Chamberlin all pursue art in their spare time. Using acrylics to paint a large mural on a cinder block wall is a new experience for them.