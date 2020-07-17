Nearly 500 sign up for Cumberland Valley's virtual academy option; deadline is July 21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy is ready for launch this coming school year for students at all grade levels in the Cumberland Valley School District.

The new K-12 cyber school run by the district will be staffed by district instructors. Full-time online instruction will be offered through the Seesaw and Schoology educational platforms. Virtual lessons closely follow the district’s classroom curriculum. Virtual students may return to traditional classes at the end of a marking period.

The district began planning for a virtual academy more than a year ago in response to students who said they wanted more flexibility. At the same time, the district faced growing financial challenges relating to district students enrolled in outside cyber/charter schools, said program administrator Lyn Shaffer, who also serves as the district’s supervisor of curriculum, instruction and technology. Last year, the district was charged tuition for 315 students enrolled in outside cyber schools.

The district doesn’t expect to incur additional costs above traditional course instruction for cyber students by using district teachers and curriculum already in place. In 2019-20, the district’s cost for a regular education student was $9,913.

Since then, COVID-19 has created a new scenario for virtual instruction.