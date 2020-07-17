Nearly 500 sign up for Cumberland Valley's virtual academy option; deadline is July 21

The Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy is ready for launch this coming school year for students at all grade levels in the Cumberland Valley School District.
The new K-12 cyber school run by the district will be staffed by district instructors. Full-time online instruction will be offered through the Seesaw and Schoology educational platforms. Virtual lessons closely follow the district’s classroom curriculum. Virtual students may return to traditional classes at the end of a marking period.
The district began planning for a virtual academy more than a year ago in response to students who said they wanted more flexibility. At the same time, the district faced growing financial challenges relating to district students enrolled in outside cyber/charter schools, said program administrator Lyn Shaffer, who also serves as the district’s supervisor of curriculum, instruction and technology. Last year, the district was charged tuition for 315 students enrolled in outside cyber schools.
The district doesn’t expect to incur additional costs above traditional course instruction for cyber students by using district teachers and curriculum already in place. In 2019-20, the district’s cost for a regular education student was $9,913.
Since then, COVID-19 has created a new scenario for virtual instruction.
“While the purpose of the Cumberland Valley Virtual Academy remains the same, to provide the best education to our students and prepare them for promising future, there is no doubt that COVID-19 has broadened our audience to include families who, due to their own personal circumstances, are not comfortable returning to school in the fall,” Shaffer said.
Nearly 500 CV students were enrolled by July 16 in the new virtual academy. The deadline for student registration is July 21. To register, visit https://cvschools.org/cvva.
Upon registration, parents are required to commit to a minimum of one trimester of student attendance at the academy. Students are required to complete a minimum of one online trimester before evaluation of student enrollment options will be considered. At the end of each trimester, parents may re-enroll their child in the traditional Cumberland Valley School Program or remain with the virtual academy.
Virtual Academy students are welcome to participate in extra-curricular activities at their home school building.
