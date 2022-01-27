Multiple Mechanicsburg Area School District building projects remain in progress; masks for students remain mandated

Mechanicsburg Area School District administrators presented updates this week on the status of multiple building projects in the district, as well as a new district comprehensive plan that’s still in the works.

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, district construction manager Richard Castner outlined the current status of several district building projects at the high school, Elmwood Academy, and Broad Street, Northside, Shepherdstown and Upper Allen elementary schools.

At the high school, work continues on a building expansion project that kicked off construction there last summer. Planned additions include a new rear classroom wing and new support offices fronting the high school. Work there is scheduled for completion this fall.

Contractors at the high school are installing structural steel for the rear classroom wing, with masonry work also “progressing in this area of construction,” Castner said Tuesday. At the front addition, contractors have completed structural steel installation and now are “focused” on completing masonry work that will enclose this section at the high school.

Meanwhile, a building expansion project at Elmwood Academy that included a new two-story rear classroom wing “is nearly finished” with only “a handful,” of minor items and warranties left to address, Castner said.

At Northside Elementary School, the first phase of a building expansion project has been completed and now is occupied. The completed phase includes a new classroom wing, new multipurpose room/kitchen and a portion of the school’s administrative offices. Food service workers resumed operations in the school’s kitchen this week, Castner said.

Other planned work at Northside includes renovations to the existing media center and a site reconfiguration to improve and fully separate the school’s bus and parent drop-off areas.

Although the district considers building work at Broad Street Elementary School as “substantially complete,” further site work remains at water retention basins located in front of the school. Completion is pending connection to a future storm borough stormwater system planned for Broad and Keller streets.

The Broad Street Elementary project involved a single-story classroom addition comprising four regular classrooms, one open collaborative-style classroom, dedicated rooms for art and music, and a new media center.

Meanwhile, the district said it’s “finalizing” remaining details of its building expansion and renovation projects at Shepherdstown Elementary and Upper Allen Elementary schools, which includes “finalizing discussions on a regional water solution that will be benefit both the district and other areas.”

Castner’s report Tuesday also said the Wildcat Foundation is continuing discussions regarding a $350,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for future improvements at Memorial Stadium. The foundation is discussing plan priorities.

Masks still mandated

Also on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Leidy told the school board that although masks remain mandated inside district buildings for now, administrators are working with its community advisory panel on how and when to “optionalize” masks in district buildings.

“I would rather wait an additional week or two to wear these masks than to (optionalize) too soon and make cases go up again,” he said. “It’s already happened for other schools that went optional and then had to go back to full masking when cases went up again. I don’t want to do that. I want for us to do it right and not have to wear these again.”

