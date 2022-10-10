Most Carlisle school board members leaning toward limit of 5.3% on any tax hike for 2023-24

The majority of Carlisle Area School Board members seem to be leaning toward setting a limit of 5.3% as the maximum property tax increase for 2023-24.

There was no vocal support among the six board members present at a finance committee meeting Thursday to seek exceptions that would broaden the board’s authority to increase the tax millage beyond the Act 1 Index adjusted rate.

“I’m certainly not in favor of increasing taxes by that much,” board member Gerald Eby said. “With all the other problems that people have — crazy inflation – five percent is a crazy amount to raise taxes. I think it’s safe to say we’re not going to do that.”

No decisions were made Thursday when it was a committee meeting and only two-thirds of board members were in attendance. Rick Coplen, Sue Bower and Jon Tarrant were absent.

Every year, as part of the budget cycle, the board has to decide how to proceed with a potential tax increase regarding the Act 1 Index.

Since 2006, the board has passed an annual resolution limiting its authority to increase the millage to no more than the Act 1 calculation for inflation and poverty that is issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. In a typical cycle, the Carlisle board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.

During the meeting Thursday, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler recommended the board stay consistent and pass a resolution in November to set the official limit for 2023-24 at the adjusted rate of 5.3%.

There has been no support over the years to pursue Act 1 exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.

That option would allow the administration to seek exceptions, but under a compressed timeline that would require preliminary budget approval in January 2023.