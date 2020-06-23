Most Carlisle area families, students favor a return to traditional classroom

Most of the 277 staff members who responded say they have some degree of anxiety over returning to school but favor in-person over online instruction. On the first question, 26% of the staffers described themselves as “highly anxious” while another 48% were “mildly anxious.” The remaining 26% say they are “completely comfortable” about going back to a school building.

As a follow-up to the survey, Gogoj interviewed individual teachers and groups of teachers. He found that much of their anxiety stems from medical concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and uncertainty over how they can deliver quality instruction next year in the midst of the pandemic.

Planning

District administrators plan to present a health and safety plan to the school board for review at its July 9 committee meeting. Gogoj said administrators are developing a tiered continuum of delivery options that range from total in-person to blended learning to total remote instruction.

One focus has been to improve and update the virtual academy of online courses the district had in place for years prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gogoj said. One goal is to encourage families to stay with a Carlisle Area School District education instead of transferring their student to a cyber school.