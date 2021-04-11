Most Boiling Springs High School students who responded to survey favor hybrid instruction

Students who participated in the survey were invited to offer their comments in addition to indicating a preference for either hybrid or full-time in-person instruction. The Sentinel obtained a copy of the survey results and the comments, which only identify each respondent by grade level, not by name.

Many of the students say they are used to the routine of hybrid instruction. They question the value of switching to full time in-person instruction with less than two months left in the academic year. Based on their comments, respondents are concerned that an influx of students into the high school building could increase the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak that could jeopardize such time-honored traditions as mini-thon, prom and graduation.

A few students even scheduled part-time jobs around the hybrid schedule that divided the number of students in each class into Groups A and B that alternate between days spent at school in classroom instruction and days spent at home in remote instruction. A return to full time in-person instruction four days a week would disrupt such work schedules.

The district has no control over the part-time job schedules of students, Strine said. He added, however, the district does have control over the mitigation efforts it puts into practice to make the secondary schools safe for the transition from hybrid to full time in-person.