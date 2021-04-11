Most Boiling Springs High School students who responded to survey favor hybrid instruction

About 70% of the Boiling Springs High School students who responded to a recent survey would rather finish out the current academic year under the hybrid model of instruction.
About 143 students in grades 9-12 participated in the survey that was conducted by student leaders. On average, only 21% of respondents favor a return to full-time in-person instruction four days a week starting Monday.
Broken down further by category, the survey results averaged out to:
• 61.5% of respondents “strongly for hybrid”
• 9.1% “slightly for hybrid”
• 9.8% “strongly for full time”
• 11.2% “slightly for full time”
Another 8.4% of respondents were “neutral” with no stated opinion either way. The survey results were presented in the form of five pie graphs to South Middleton School Board members Tuesday. There was an overall graph showing school-wide averages and one graph for each of the four grade levels at the school.
In a phone interview Thursday, Superintendent Matthew Strine confirmed that South Middleton School District will move forward with its transition from hybrid to full-time in-person for the secondary grades of 6-12.
“Our students are speaking up and letting their voices be heard,” Strine said. “I am taking what they say into consideration. I hope they understand that my job is to get us back to doing what we do best in a safe manner. What we do best, as a district, is in-person, brick-and-mortar instruction. I feel we can do that safely and that is why we’re moving back to in-person instruction on Monday.”
Students who participated in the survey were invited to offer their comments in addition to indicating a preference for either hybrid or full-time in-person instruction. The Sentinel obtained a copy of the survey results and the comments, which only identify each respondent by grade level, not by name.
Many of the students say they are used to the routine of hybrid instruction. They question the value of switching to full time in-person instruction with less than two months left in the academic year. Based on their comments, respondents are concerned that an influx of students into the high school building could increase the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak that could jeopardize such time-honored traditions as mini-thon, prom and graduation.
A few students even scheduled part-time jobs around the hybrid schedule that divided the number of students in each class into Groups A and B that alternate between days spent at school in classroom instruction and days spent at home in remote instruction. A return to full time in-person instruction four days a week would disrupt such work schedules.
The district has no control over the part-time job schedules of students, Strine said. He added, however, the district does have control over the mitigation efforts it puts into practice to make the secondary schools safe for the transition from hybrid to full time in-person.
Those efforts include bolstering the inventory of cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment, Strine said. He noted the district has added directional arrows and signs to the middle school and high school and are reviewing the spacing of desks within the classrooms.
“We have a good model because our K-5 buildings have been face-to-face in-person instruction since the beginning of the year,” Strine said. “We are looking to follow that same model.”
As for the changing of classes between high school periods, Strine cited the lessons the district learned in running both its fall and winter sports seasons where teams interacted in close quarters.
