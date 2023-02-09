An octopus tentacle was just what his project needed to grab people’s attention.

In reviewing his artistic choices, Carlisle High School senior Braylen Lybrand went with an arrangement of circles with indents in the center like the sucker pad of the aquatic creature.

He was one of 120 students tasked with creating a work of art consisting of round ceramic tiles that vary in size from eight inches to a foot in diameter.

The goal was to bring a sense of movement to an art installation planned for the waiting area of the rehab center of the Carlisle office of the Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania.

“The bigger pieces were going into the smaller ones,” Lybrand said. “It was really difficult trying to keep the shape of the smaller ones. They would just fold up on me and stick in some spots.”

But the tweaks didn’t end with his design. Lybrand was among level three sculpture and ceramics students who took on the challenge last November of mounting the 120 tiles on the Orthopedic Institute’s wall.

Partway through the installation, the students realized their initial layout was not going to work because it didn’t align with the studs within the wall.

“We were all kind of bummed out because we liked the first design,” Lybrand said.

The students had to keep their disappointment in check due to the decorum of the office. This was a real-world test of their resolve, their ability to think on their feet and readjust on the fly.

“We had to change design,” Lybrand said. “Everybody got their own ideas, just working together to help things work.”

Inspired teamwork

The students set to work using the larger tiles as focal points to arrange the smaller tiles into a swirl pattern. The result is a blend of 120 designs into one collective expression of teamwork that had its origins in May when Julie Estes first contacted Ashley Gogoj.

As founder and lead designer of Carlisle Design, Estes has been commissioned to do interior design work for the Orthopedic Institute office on Alexander Spring Road. A Carlisle High School graduate and former art teacher, Estes knew about Gogoj, the art and design program chair for the Carlisle Area School District.

“We had a huge wall space up in the waiting room,” Estes said. “Orthopedics is all about people regaining movement, so we wanted the art to reflect movement in one way or another. Working with the high school, the thought was that individual pieces could create this flow of movement on the wall.”

Estes and Gogoj wanted the project to be a collaboration where individual creativity melded together with the bigger picture in mind. While teachers often challenge students with real-world scenarios, here was an opportunity to put classroom lessons into practice.

“We channeled our inner interior designer to take into account how the space was laid out,” Gogoj said. “It was a life experience for a lot of kids because they had to think about their client. Our client wanted movement. You can’t get any more hands-on than that.”

Being late May, the original idea was too late to execute in the 2021-22 school year. During the summer, Gogoj met with her art teachers to prepare them to get their students on board. Clay was ordered, curriculum was adjusted and work on the tiles began in September.

Coordination

The project involved all 120 students enrolled in Sculpture and Ceramics Levels One through Four. Three teachers spread across the high school’s Swartz and McGowan buildings had to coordinate the work of students across multiple sections.

Teacher Courtney Lindgren-Kendle guided 20 beginners in her Level One class through the process during a unit on how to attach pieces of clay together.

“We were working with small pieces with a lot of detail,” she said. “The students had certain parameters that they had to stay within so there was unity between all the classes. We had them look at a few different artists and how those artists incorporated texture. The students created eight to 10 different forms. The class looked at what everyone did and narrowed it down to the top two or three forms.”

From there, it was an experiment of the placement of elements on each tile so that each student left their mark and interpretation.

“On my tile, in the bottom, there were a bunch of rolled-out spikes that were pretty easy to make,” junior Kiley Hacker said. “I didn’t have a lot of issues with those. But, at the top of the piece, I did tiny coils that were raised. That was kind of hard because coils, the smaller they go, the harder it is to make them consistent and even. One of the issues when the tiles came out of the kiln is a lot of the [smaller] pieces were breaking off. We had to reattach those.”

While Hacker has no plans to pursue an art career, she learned life lessons from the project.

“It was still a good experience because you are bigger than yourself,” she said. “It is something that will stick around for a while. The projects you make in class are just for you and your family to see. It was nice to have something that will go out into the community where everyone would see and enjoy it.”

The challenge of this project was to produce dozens of tiles that had balance, texture and variety using the techniques and aesthetics of working with clay, Lindgren-Kendle said. “Trying to make something beautiful that everybody is seeing is a confidence boost.”

For junior Ella Barr, a level three student, the project was different from anything she had done before for any art class.

“Everything was done individualized and then you took your project home,” Barr said. “Here, I was part of something bigger. It was a little bit more stressful, because we had a lot of deadlines. There were a lot of pieces because our class was the only one painting the tiles.”

She was part of the crew of students who prepared a diagram of the initial design by mapping out and plotting the proposed location of each tile before photographing and numbering each piece. Like Braylen Lybrand, she had to adjust to Plan B right there on the spot in the institute’s waiting room.