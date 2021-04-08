More in-person class time set to begin for CV grades 6-12 next week

The Cumberland Valley School District is moving forward with plans to increase in-person instruction for grades 6-12 to four days per week starting Monday (April 12), as well as planning staggered building start and end times for next year.
At a school board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent David Christopher presented an update about the secondary-level’s increased in-person time while outlining the district’s latest revisions to its Returning to School Safety Plan. The school safety plan was last revised March 25 to include updated recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and the state Department of Health and was attached to Tuesday’s online meeting agenda.
“I can’t imagine that we would not have vaccinated all educators in Pennsylvania if the goal wasn’t to bring our kids back in school,” Christopher said Tuesday.
Starting next week, the district’s secondary-level grades are scheduled to attend in-person classes for full day sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays through the end of the school year. However, secondary-level students who are “not comfortable” with returning in-person to the classroom four days per week have the option to use remote instruction for the remainder of the year.
Also, a fully-remote option remains available this year for district students in grades 6-12 identified at higher-risk of illness due to COVID-19 by their parents and primary care physicians. Likewise, district staff identifying as higher risk with physician certification will receive priority for teaching in a fully-remote modality, according to the district’s current school safety plan.
Cyber option
The district initiated a K-12 cyber school run by the district and staffed by district instructors this year as an alternative to classroom instruction during the pandemic and possibly beyond. Last summer, 2,900 district students enrolled in the CV Virtual Academy for 2020-21, exceeding administrators’ expectation of 1,500.
Secondary level students opting for traditional instruction this year have alternated each week between two days of face-to-face instruction and two days of remote instruction in assigned group sections. Original plans indicated that students would be grouped into classes of 20 or less.
The revised school safety plan and increased face-to-face instructional time for grades 6-12 were approved by the school board Tuesday in a 7-2 vote. Board members Heather Dunn and Jevon Ford voted against the plans but didn’t publically state their reasons for doing so.
“There was no discussion before the vote, so I’m unsure why (Dunn and Ford) voted no to the plan,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Wednesday. “Both of them have been very supportive of our administration throughout the year and our planning process. I fully anticipate they will continue to support us and will continue to provide valuable input to help us make the best decisions we can for our students.”
During Tuesday’s public comment session, middle school teacher Carol Yanity, president of the district teachers’ union, told officials that “students are happy” to return to more classroom time next week. However, she also relayed a message from district seniors to “please continue to wear your masks and distance so we can have our graduation and prom.”
In Tuesday’s submitted written comments, however, baseball team senior captain Jerry Crispino disapproved of the upcoming plan. “I feel that bringing students back four days a week is very irresponsible and maddening. As you know if we were to get six cases in a 14-day period, we are shut down for three days. This will possibly ruin spring sports,” he wrote.
Diane Crispino, a mother of three district students, stated similar sentiments in her written comments to the board on Tuesday. “As you are surely aware, our girls’ softball team has been temporarily shut down due to COVID19. This will definitely happen to more spring sports if we bring all these students back indoors together. As a parent of a senior who lost his junior spring baseball season, I think this is completely unfair to risk these students losing another season and for many, their final season. Not to mention the senior’s possibility of losing their award ceremonies, high school musical, prom, baccalaureate, and graduation ceremonies,” she wrote.
Testing
In related matter, Christopher announced on Tuesday that much to his dissatisfaction, the district still is required to implement PSSA testing, Keystone Exams, and other forms of tests to applicable students by the end of 2020-21, a year that’s been anything but normal for most.
“I’ve been very vocal about not doing testing this year. I think it’s ridiculous, but the U.S. Department of Education is pushing it,” Christopher stated on Tuesday. “We are curious, though, to see how our kids are doing.”
Nonetheless, district officials have issued a tentative end-of-the year schedule for all grade levels. Face-to-face testing for eligible elementary grades begins May 20 while K-2 students remain on regular schedules. The last day of school for elementary grades is May 27
Testing for CVVA students will be conducted May 28 onsite using social distancing and all teachers serving as proctors.
Middle school testing begins May 20 with Algebra I Keystone Tests, followed by PSSA testing on May 24 through the last week of school. Middle schools close on June 3.
At the high school, various testing will take place during the last week weeks of school. The last instructional day is May 24. AP testing and remedial instructional will be available.
Staggered start times
Also on Tuesday, Christopher announced that the district has tentatively set staggered building start and end times for next year for more efficient student transportation. “This means students will have shorter ride times and that many less students have an early morning stop. We plan to alert families to the proposed changes and the reasoning for them later this week,” he said.
CV’s proposed building start and end times for 2021-22 are:
- Middlesex, Monroe, Green Ridge and Silver Spring Elementary schools — start, 9:10 a.m., end 3:30 p.m. Kindergarten A.M. — start 9:10 a.m., end 11:45 a.m. Kindergarten P.M. — start, 1:15 p.m., end 3:50 p.m.
- Hampden, Shaull, Sporting Hill, and Winding Creek Elementary schools — start, 9:30 a.m., end 4:10 p.m. Kindergarten A.M. — start 9:30 a.m., end 12:05 p.m. Kindergarten P.M. — start 1:35 p.m., end 4:10 p.m.
- Eagle View Middle School — start, 7:50 a.m., end 2:50 p.m.
- CVHS — start, 7:55 a.m., end 3 p.m.
- CV9 — start, 7:35 a.m., end 2:35 p.m.
- Mountain View Middle School — start 8:25 a.m., end 3:25 p.m.