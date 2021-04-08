More in-person class time set to begin for CV grades 6-12 next week

Cyber option

The district initiated a K-12 cyber school run by the district and staffed by district instructors this year as an alternative to classroom instruction during the pandemic and possibly beyond. Last summer, 2,900 district students enrolled in the CV Virtual Academy for 2020-21, exceeding administrators’ expectation of 1,500.

Secondary level students opting for traditional instruction this year have alternated each week between two days of face-to-face instruction and two days of remote instruction in assigned group sections. Original plans indicated that students would be grouped into classes of 20 or less.

The revised school safety plan and increased face-to-face instructional time for grades 6-12 were approved by the school board Tuesday in a 7-2 vote. Board members Heather Dunn and Jevon Ford voted against the plans but didn’t publically state their reasons for doing so.

“There was no discussion before the vote, so I’m unsure why (Dunn and Ford) voted no to the plan,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Wednesday. “Both of them have been very supportive of our administration throughout the year and our planning process. I fully anticipate they will continue to support us and will continue to provide valuable input to help us make the best decisions we can for our students.”