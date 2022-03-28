More building updates planned for Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

The Mechanicsburg Area School District is moving forward with additional proposed renovation plans for its high school building, with construction potentially starting in early 2023.

At a district finance/facilities meeting March 22, architect Brian Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, Mechanicsburg, presented updated architectural renderings of the proposed project, which would renovate portions of the high school building.

The proposal involves a project that would be separate from a $24 million expansion that’s now underway. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

Plans call for a series of “light” renovations in the high school’s two-story classroom wings that would involve new flooring, lighting and painting in all rooms. “They would look like new classrooms when they’re done,” Haines said.

The project also would replace the high school’s roof and food service equipment, and upgrade its mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems and technology access.

The school board is expected to review a final project plan for approval by this summer, Haines said. The district then would advertise for contractor bids for the project this fall, following by proposed construction starting early next year.

Building needs

In March 2019, the school board approved an update to the district’s 2015-16 feasibility study that would focus on growth in the district’s secondary grades because enrollment at those levels was increasing beyond initial projections. In turn, the district formed a committee of administrators, staff, school board directors and community members to review updated projection figures and prioritize building needs.

A building expansion project underway at the high school then was determined as the district’s most urgent secondary-level need. Work there started last summer and is expected to continue through December 2022. The project includes additions at the front and rear of the school.

Renovation plans under consideration for the high school were deferred in 2019 as a second priority. Proposed renovations for the middle school were deferred as a third priority and remain as such.

The board authorized project designs for proposed high school renovations in December 2021. As presented last week, the school’s first floor would be centered by a new cafeteria/kitchen commons, collaborative learning areas, small group meeting rooms, a media center, renovated auditorium, and updated lobby. First-floor art and tech ed rooms would be altered into a common “production area.”

“This is a very open, very collaborative plan. Its design allows for better circulation,” Haines said last week.

Project estimates in September 2020 placed the proposal’s overall cost at $56 million, but projected costs now are reduced to between $45 million and $48 million by “just strategizing of how and where we spend money,” Haines said.

Project funding

Also at Monday’s meeting, Melissa Hughes, of PFM Financial Advisors, presented an updated plan for district borrowing that would fund proposed high school renovations.

As presented Monday, the district would strategize a “three-prong approach” for financing the project that would comprise borrowing an initial sum of around $9.7 million this summer, following by an additional $30 million in early 2023. The district then would borrow a final $10 million for the project in early 2024.

The school board is scheduled to vote April 12 to initiate filings for the first of the three borrowings for the high school renovations.

