Mooreland Elementary students help with donation of 1,000 food items to Project SHARE

Principal Kyle Slusser is proud of how students at Mooreland Elementary School have exceeded expectations.

For years, teachers and staff members have issued Mighty Mooreland Motivator tickets to children who exemplify the school’s expectations of “Be Safe, Be Responsible and Be Respectful.”

This school year, students had the option of entering each ticket into a weekly raffle or donating them to a schoolwide food drive to benefit Project SHARE. Each ticket equaled one nonperishable food item.

“I’m pleased to report that my students are donating over 1,000 canned goods this year,” Slusser said. “In a time when so many people are struggling for so many reasons, a neighborhood school of only 340 students donated nearly three times that many goods to a local community agency, out of the goodness of their hearts to help others in need. One of the classes that donated the most was actually a kindergarten class.

“It’s very much a part of our school, our culture and our climate,” he said. “We really focus on reinforcing and facilitating behavior that is positive and leads to a growth mindset.”

As part of the school’s positive behavior support plan, tickets are given out for good conduct and random acts of kindness. “It could be anything that an adult feels is worthy of being acknowledged,” Slusser said.

He cited as examples raising your hand in class, tossing out your trash after lunch, walking calmly in the hallway, giving somebody an encouraging note or even being a good listener.

Of the over 2,000 tickets issued so far this school year, roughly half or 1,024 went toward the donation of items to the food bank, which Slusser plans to deliver to Project SHARE within the week.

“They started off really strong this year with the donations,” Slusser said. Whole weeks went by where students donated all the tickets they earned to the food drive and none to the raffle.

At one point, Slusser had to change the messaging to reassure the students that it’s OK for them to acknowledge their hard work and treat themselves to a pencil, bookmark, book, hacky sack or even candy.

Every month, the school emphasized a core value by having an assembly that recognized the students who set the example, Slusser said. “We are trying to build great community members, great citizens of Carlisle. Focusing on behavior is just as important as focusing on academics here at Mooreland.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

