Mini-Thon student representatives ask Cumberland Valley School Board for mask recommendation for March fundraising event

Mini-Thon student representatives asked the Cumberland Valley School Board Monday for a mask recommendation at this year's event in March.

The students said they are concerned about masking regulations because district Mini-Thons often are attended by cancer patients who are at high risk for COVID-19 spread due to their compromised immune systems.

The district’s updated health and safety plan requires masks at the high school because cases remain above a 2% threshold, but that is only in effect during regular school hours and doesn’t pertain to evening events.

CV’s Mini-Thon is an annual event that raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund that aids child cancer patients and families at the Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital. The event is one of many fundraisers put together each year by the district’s student-run CV Mini-Thon organization.

Last year’s Mini-Thon raised $230,020.21, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

This year’s Mini-Thon is scheduled to run from 4 to 10 p.m. March 11 at the high school. In previous years, the event has lasted 12 hours, running overnight Friday through Saturday morning. Since 2021, however, event hours have been shortened by half.

“The shortened (Mini-Thon) event hours are a combination of COVID mitigation combined with concerns surrounding staffing shortages. (District) staff and other volunteers provide adult supervision for the duration of the event,” district communications specialist Tracy Panzer told the Sentinel Tuesday.

Superintendent David Christopher said the school board will take action on the matter on Feb. 22 because the Mini-Thon organization’s request came too late for inclusion on Monday’s meeting agenda.

Christopher said that as virus case numbers in the area have remained on a downward trend over the past few weeks, high school students and staff could dip below a 2% case threshold by March 11, and masks would become optional for district students and staff.

Other news

Also on Monday, the Cumberland Valley School Board authorized a district purchase of access control and security camera software from Flood City Security of Carlisle for $103,678 through a national PEPPEM purchasing program. The purchase will be financed through the district’s construction bond fund and is intended for a building/HVAC renovation project scheduled later this year at Middlesex Elementary School.

School directors also approved the purchase of Core Knowledge Language Arts, second edition, as the district’s Elementary ELA core curriculum resource for use in grades K-5 at a cost not to exceed $36,000 for professional development and paid through the district’s 2021-22 general fund budget.

The school board also authorized a purchase of Core Knowledge Language Arts, second edition, as CV’s Elementary ELA core curriculum resource for use in grades K-5 at an amount not to exceed $775,000 in materials and $155,000 for professional development and financed through the district’s 2022-23 general fund budget still in development.

Next year’s general fund draft for the district will be presented for tentative school board approval later this spring, followed by a final board adoption by June 30.

Finally, CV school directors agreed to amend the district’s 2021-22 calendar to reflect May 27, 2022, as an Act 80 staff in-service day with no classes for students.

The school board also approved a recommendation by district administration that designates Feb. 17 and April 13 as asynchronous virtual education days.

