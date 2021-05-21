"Mini" Mini-Thon event at Rice Elementary raises almost $10,000 for Four Diamonds fund

A first-grader became the rallying point around a recent event that inspired a school and raised almost $10,000 for the Four Diamonds Fund.
Owen Bonn had the honor of holding up the sign with the number nine during the “big reveal” May 14, following a virtual “mini” Mini-Thon hosted by the W.G. Rice Elementary School.
Posted on YouTube, the event capped a Spirit Week of activities during which the school community raised $9,762 on behalf of Bonn and other Four Diamond kids. Additional contributions, made over the past week, have pushed that total to $9,861.
“Students and their families went above and beyond,” said Marisa Elliot, a physical education teacher who helped to organize the event. She was referring to how some students in grades K-2 challenged themselves by setting a collection goal of several hundred dollars.
Donations this year were almost five times the total of $2,100 raised in late February 2020 when Rice hosted its first “mini” Mini-Thon just weeks before COVID-19 forced the closure of Pennsylvania schools.
Though conditions have improved since then, there were moments of doubt that school staff would be able to stage a second annual “mini” Mini-Thon.
Co-organizers Elliot and Michelle Group, a first-grade teacher, credit Principal David Boley for having enough trust in them, the faculty and staff to pull off both Spirit Week and the main event while observing safety protocols.
“The kids were excited,” Group said. “We made sure that they understood that Owen is benefiting from what we did. That we are helping somebody who is in our schools.”
The mission of Four Diamonds is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through care, support and innovative research.
Money donated to the fund covers 100% of all medical expenses related to cancer care not covered by insurance for eligible Four Diamonds children treated at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.
Spirit Week started May 10, with Diamond Décor during which students decorated the school with diamond coloring pages. This was followed on May 11 with Diamond Discovery where students went on the hunt for diamonds inside and outside of the building.
“Many teachers used that activity to review graphing with tally marks, counting on a hundreds chart and how to use technology to record findings,” Group said.
Students were also encouraged that Monday and Tuesday to bring in change for their teachers to count during Revved Up Recess on May 12 and 13. The more change they brought in, the longer their recess period would last until all the money was tallied up from their classroom.
Student response far exceeded expectations stretching out recess from the usual 15 to 20 minutes to about an hour in many cases, Group said. Her husband Brad Group, a second-grade teacher at Rice, emceed the virtual event during which he broke down the 62,000-plus coins the students donated to the fund drive.
All told, there were 14 gold dollars, two half-dollars, 6,209 quarters, 8,121 dimes, 4,895 nickels and 43,581 pennies. Taken together, Revved Up Recess brought in about $3,060.
The final day of Spirit Week was “Blue Day” during which students were encouraged to wear their Thon T-shirt or something blue along with the headband that came in their Four Diamonds goodie bag.
Students were invited Friday to tune into the virtual “mini” Mini-Thon during which teachers and staff offered up entertainment and encouragement for over an hour.
The Mini-Thon started with school librarian Ellen Schin reading the book “Hair for Mama” about a child who wanted to help his mother cope with hair loss due to her cancer and chemotherapy treatments.
From there, kindergarten teachers asked Rice students to participate in an online scavenger hunt where they encouraged the children to find items in their home. Between each item, the teachers competed head-to-head in such “Minute to Win It” challenges as wrapping a present and picking up tiny marshmallows with chopsticks.
After that, the first grade teachers acted out a short comedy skit set in the playground. This was followed by a dance party featuring staff members who called themselves the Bubbler Bobble Heads.
The event concluded with the second-grade teachers reading stories and poems to entertain the students. Aside from the coin collection, the mini Mini-Thon raised money through the sale of T-shirts to students, families and teachers. The public was invited to contribute money online through an account set up by the Four Diamonds Fund.
