"Mini" Mini-Thon event at Rice Elementary raises almost $10,000 for Four Diamonds fund

“The kids were excited,” Group said. “We made sure that they understood that Owen is benefiting from what we did. That we are helping somebody who is in our schools.”

The mission of Four Diamonds is to conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through care, support and innovative research.

Money donated to the fund covers 100% of all medical expenses related to cancer care not covered by insurance for eligible Four Diamonds children treated at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Spirit Week started May 10, with Diamond Décor during which students decorated the school with diamond coloring pages. This was followed on May 11 with Diamond Discovery where students went on the hunt for diamonds inside and outside of the building.

“Many teachers used that activity to review graphing with tally marks, counting on a hundreds chart and how to use technology to record findings,” Group said.

Students were also encouraged that Monday and Tuesday to bring in change for their teachers to count during Revved Up Recess on May 12 and 13. The more change they brought in, the longer their recess period would last until all the money was tallied up from their classroom.