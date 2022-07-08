Midstate schools, service organizations adjust as COVID-era benefit that expanded free meals to all students expires before start of school year

In just the last month, Project SHARE in Carlisle has seen an increase in the number of families who need help with meals.

“More and more families are utilizing our Farmstand distribution and distribution at our warehouse," Project SHARE CEO Bob Weed said. "We’re now serving about 325 families a week at our Farmstand. That’s up from 290 to 300 a few weeks ago. There’s also about a 12 to 14% increase in [application] traffic for warehouse distribution.”

Weed attributes the growth in demand to two factors — rising gas and food prices and the expiration of COVID-era enhanced benefits through SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"Pre-COVID, a family of four would get $100 a month," Weed said. "With enhanced COVID benefits, the same family could get $800 to $825 a month. They were less reliant on us previously. [But now] it's a dead stop, not a trailing off.”

And another COVID-era benefit for families is about to expire at the end of the summer.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act allowed for a waiver of qualifications on family income levels for free meals at schools. Cindy Long, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, said that resulted in 30 million children a day getting free meals, compared to 20 million children a day before the pandemic. That waiver will expire before the start of the upcoming school year, according to the Associated Press.

Those in service organizations are worried about what that will mean for children, especially in families that aren't eligible for free or reduced price lunches.

Weed said those families are often referred to as being in the ALICE population, or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Once families cross the income threshold, they are no longer able to receive benefits, though they may still need help, he said.

That's the population Project SHARE attempts to serve with its Farmstand program, where residents do not need to apply or provide income information to get vegetables, fruits and dairy products.

School meals

The ALICE population is also the one most likely to be hurt by the lack of universal school lunches.

Jennifer Metz, head of Child Nutritional Services at South Middleton School District, said that no matter what happens with a family's ability to pay, no child will be refused a lunch at school. The only result will be a negative balance on a student's account that the district will have to recoup.

"There may still be instances in which a family does not apply [for a free or reduced price meal] and students still need meals," she said. "We will not deny a meal to any student even if they do not have funds to cover the meal, so it is likely our negative meal account balances will increase as we return to the standard free, reduced-price and paid eligibility. Collection of these funds is a time-consuming task that will be an added responsibility of our already busy staff."

Metz said that prior to COVID-19, the meal account debt was "growing significantly," reaching more than $13,000 at one point. However, that donations from community members and businesses in late 2020 reduced that debt by half, she said.

For those with debts, families are notified and asked to remit payment within 30 days, though those who do not pay for an extended period of time could have that debt sent to collections, Metz said.

Carlisle Area School District has also seen year-end balances in the thousands. According to Business Manager Jenna Kinsler, Carlisle has seen year-end balances between $8,318 (in 2017-18) to $15,571 (in 2018-19). Kinsler said the district sends notifications to families with negative balances to recoup those costs, but there have also been several years of donations to pay off negative balances.

Metz said the district has been including reminders of the changes to parents and encouraging them to apply for free and reduced-price meals.

According to the application for South Middleton School District's meal program, those who qualify for free meals include children in households receiving SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; foster children who are the responsibility of a foster care agency or court; children participating in their school's Head Start program; and children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway or migrant, which includes those staying in a shelter or hotel and relocate on a seasonal basis.

Under Federal Income Eligibility guidelines, free meals are also offered to children in households that are within 130% of the federal poverty guidelines, or reduced lunches for those within 185% of federal poverty guidelines.

Metz said 96 applications were approved at South Middleton in the years leading up to COVID-19 with about 450 to 470 more being automatically eligible through Direct Certification.

Kinsler said Carlisle sees about 44% to 45% of its students on average apply and qualify for the free and reduced lunch program each year.

"There is no threshold to how many students can be in the free/reduced program," she said. "Every eligible family receives the benefit if they apply and are approved or are directly certified for the program."

Carlisle encourages families to apply for the program on its website underneath the Child Nutrition option, while those in South Middleton School District can apply online through COMPASS or SchoolCafe account, or email an application to Metz at jfm@smsd.us.

Both districts also partner with Project SHARE to offer weekend meals that children can take with them during the school year. Weed said guidance counselors identify the students in need and hand out the supplemental food.

"They’re closest to the action," he said. "They know the children better than we do.”

Government setbacks

The expiration of another COVID-era relief program is something Weed sees as the government not learning from what schools and organizations like Project SHARE have seen throughout the pandemic. It's something he sees first-hand with the organization's Summer Feeding program.

Project SHARE decided to forego USDA funding this summer because a COVID-era waiver expired that allowed for to-go meals. Weed said organizations like Project SHARE are required by USDA to have "congregant feeding," or to serve meals only to those who attend in-person. By opting out of that funding stream, Project SHARE's Summer Feeding program continued what it started during COVID and sent parents home with bundled meals for their children.

“We said no because the old rules are silly," he said, adding that the program served 110 children a week before COVID, but jumped to 375 children a week last year, and jumped again to 525 children a week this year. “When you triple the numbers, you found a better method.”

Weed said even those from Shippensburg are interested in participating in the program because parents are unable to drive them to Shippensburg Area School District's program every day for the lunch.

He said these numbers are provided to local, state and federal lawmakers to help shape better rules, but instead they often turn back to the "way they've always done it."

“It’s emblematic of a bureau that is not based on what happens in the real world," Weed said.